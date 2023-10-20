LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: GBFH), the parent company for GBank (the "Bank"), today announced the dates for its Q3 2023 earnings release and investor earnings call. The earnings release is set for Tuesday, October 31, 2023, followed by the investor earnings call on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (PST).

Interested parties will be able to tune in from any remote location with Internet connectivity. There will be no physical venue for attendance.

Details for joining the earnings call are as follows:

Joining by ZOOM Video Conference

Log in on your computer at

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82630307240?pwd=TU4yZXJqMEc2VGZoUm5rRTl0OVFxdz09 or by using the Zoom app on your smartphone.

Joining by Telephone

Dial (408) 638-0968. The conference ID is 826 3030 7240. Passcode: 549549.

For assistance on joining via ZOOM by different methods, please visit https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362193.

The Company warmly invites its shareholders and interested parties to be present for this update, which will be presented by the top leadership of GBank.

The Company

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (GBFH) operates via its wholly-owned subsidiary, GBank. With a strong foothold in the banking sector, the Company has achieved considerable success in various areas such as SBA Lending, Gaming FinTech, and Commercial Lending. More details about GBank can be found on its official website www.g.bank. GBFH's Common Stock is traded on the US OTCQX Market under the symbol GBFH.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains projections that are based on current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations. Factors that can influence the Company's performance encompass credit risk, competition, economic factors, regulatory challenges, and many more. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. retains the right to modify these projections as needed.

