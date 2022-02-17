Log in
    GBZ   AU000000GBZ5

GBM RESOURCES LIMITED

(GBZ)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/17 06:17:06 pm
0.13 AUD   --.--%
05:42pGBM RESOURCES : Drilling Commences at Highly Prospective Twin Hills Project
PU
02/10GBM RESOURCES : Entitlement Offer - Despatch of Offer Documents
PU
02/09GBM RESOURCES : Company Update Presentation
PU
GBM Resources : Drilling Commences at Highly Prospective Twin Hills Project

02/17/2022
For personal use only

Suite 8, 7 The Esplanade,

Mt Pleasant, WA 6153

E info@gbmr.com.au

P +61 (8) 9316 9100

F +61 (8) 9315 5475

ASX Announcement

www.gbmr.com.au

ABN 91 124 752 745

18 February 2022

Drilling Commences at Highly

Prospective Twin Hills Project

KEY

  • Phase 1 diamond core drilling program commenced at the highly prospective 309 Deposit at Twin Hills in the Drummond Basin, QLD testing a series of high grade shoots at depth and down plunge.
  • The Twin Hills Project is considered to be under explored around the existing Mineral Resources. Current JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate at Twin Hills (309 and
    Lone Sister Deposits) is 12.9 Mt at 1.8 g/t Au for 760,700 ounces gold 1.
  • Key drilling program objectives; intersection of high-grademineralisation on previously untested areas, resource expansion and improved resource certainty. JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for the 309 Deposit is 10.8 Mt at 1.4 g/t Au for 500,600 ounces gold 1.
  • Camp and modern core cutting facilities will support the larger drilling program envisaged.
  • Approximately 7,000 metres of diamond drilling is planned in Phase 1 at the 309 Deposit with drilling then moving to the Lone Sister Deposit, 7 km to the south-east in a few months' time.
  • Planning for drilling satellite targets (e.g., Southern Sister) is also progressing.

GBM Managing Director and CEO, Peter Rohner, commented: "Following the transformational acquisition of the Twin Hills Project, we are excited to be drilling so quickly at the highly prospective 309 Deposit and are looking forward to completing a safe and environmentally sound program with assays flowing in a few months. GBM now has two projects with drilling underway which is great, having just come back from reviewing the drilling progress at our Malmsbury Project in Victoria with JV partner Novo Resources Corp."

1 Refer to ASX: GBZ release 2 February 2021, Significant Resource Upgrade at Twin Hills Project and Appendix 1

For personal use only

GBM Resources Limited (ASX: GBZ) (GBM or the Company) advises that it has commenced Phase 1 of the diamond core drilling program at the Twin Hills Project (309 Deposit) in the Drummond Basin, QLD.

The Phase 1 program at 309 is designed as resource definition and extension drilling. The program is designed to confirm some of the high-grade intersections that characterise this deposit to improve confidence in the resource ounces and to test new areas; potentially adding to the already significant resource base. The immediate goal is to convert a larger proportion of the current resource from Inferred to Indicated classification as a precursor to mine design and feasibility studies planned. The investment in upgrading the camp and core processing facilities provide a functional and safe base to conduct similar programs at Lone Sister and other highly prospective targets in the recently acquired tenement package.

Figure 1: Eagle Drilling Rig on First Hole at 309.

For personal use only

Twin Hills Geology and Exploration Potential - High-Grade Shoots Open to Depth

Twin Hills is hosted by a sedimentary-volcanic package interpreted to have been deposited in a late Devonian age, structurally controlled, pull apart basin that formed along the margin of a Cambro- Ordovician age metamorphic basement high, the Anakie metamorphic inlier (refer Figure 2).

Figure 2: Geological setting of 309 and Lone Sister Deposits.

Gold-silver mineralisation is temporally and probably genetically linked to subvolcanic to volcanic felsic domes and related breccia pipes. The age of mineralisation at Lone Sister and by association the related domes has been shown to be early Carboniferous (341 to 346 ma).

3

personal use only

Mineralisation at the Twin Hills project, 309 and Lone Sister deposits (refer Figure 2) belongs to the felsic dome related, high gold fineness, low sulphidation quartz sulphide class of mineralisation that has produced a number of notable high value gold deposits including the high-grade Sleeper deposit and large bulk minable style deposits like Round Mountain in Nevada. This class of deposit usually develops an early phase of quartz-sulphide gold mineralisation followed by later stages of very high- grade often free gold quartz and or gold electrum chalcedony events, as is seen at Twin Hills, that are important to the deposit economics.

GBM's preliminary interpretation shows that the Twin Hills deposits are characterised by the 309 (phreatomagmatic to phreato-hydrothermal) milled matrix breccia body and the Lone Sister breccia and veinlet zone that is hosted within a rhyolite feeder dyke to a flow dome and the adjacent wall rock sediments. Better gold mineralisation in these deposits is strongly associated with epithermal quartz breccia matrix fill and cross cutting quartz fracture veinlet networks, forming discontinuous veinlet corridors that crosscut the host rock. GBM believes that the 309 and Lone Sister deposit characteristics are better suited to open pit or underground bulk mining approach compared to the selective underground mining previously used at Twin Hills.

The overall geometry of gold mineralization at 309 is a steeply west plunging body that is open at depth. Three main ore domains are recognized, known simply as Areas 1,2 and 3 (Figure 3). Near surface mineralization comprises two broadly cylindrical breccia orebodies (Areas 1 and 3) 70-100 m in diameter within an arch shaped dome approximately 300 m long x 200 m wide, defined by a sinter horizon that dips gently away from the central point, with the apex of the arch appearing to dip more steeply toward the north-east. The western margin of the sinter dome is truncated by a steeply southwest dipping fault. Surface mapping of quartz veinlets and faults indicate a late-stageeast-west structural fabric within the dome complex.

Figure 3: Cross section of major resource domains and structural interpretation, existing underground development, and historical drill intercept pierce points in g/t Au over 1 metre.

N

Area 1

Decline

Area 3

For

Area 2

For personal use only

309 - Historical Drilling

Surface drilling comprises a mix of vertical and inclined holes. Large gaps still exist in the inclined surface holes within defined resource blocks. Drilling at depth is relatively sparse, particularly on the margins of ore domains. Extremely high-grade intercepts occur intermittently throughout the deposit and would benefit from drilling twinned/scissor holes to test consistency of these assays. Vertical holes from surface, although at times recording significant width and grades, are often barren due to parallelism with the predominant strike/dip and may exert some negative bias to resource characterization.

309 - Proposed Drilling

Seventeen holes (6,840 m) are planned to infill gaps, validate existing high-grade intercepts, and explore for extensions to mineralisation. All holes are planned from surface, typically inclined at -55 to -60 degrees drilling either to the south or north; generally perpendicular to the evident strike of mineralisation. Hole particulars are shown in Table 1 and Figure 4

Similar program is currently being prepared for the Lone Sister deposit, as well as regional exploration activities across the broader tenement package.

Table 1: 309 - DRILL HOLE DETAILS & COLLAR LOCATIONS (Planned)

Hole ID

MGA East

MGA North

RL

Dip

MGA Azi

EOH (m)

22-309-AA

505492.441

7575685.302

257.14

-82

189.4

250

22-309-AB

505492.112

7575683.333

257.14

-67

189.4

380

22-309-AC

505491.328

7575678.594

257.28

-55

189.4

400

22-309-AD

505477.764

7575719.165

256.63

-55

9.4

80

22-309-AE

505476.956

7575714.236

256.63

-67

189.4

400

22-309-AF

505476.799

7575713.247

256.65

-57

189.4

360

22-309-AG

505465.535

7575645.110

257.63

-57

189.4

320

22-309-AH

505455.459

7575706.788

257.06

-60

189.4

440

22-309-AI

505448.285

7575663.397

257.72

-55

189.4

410

22-309-AJ

505428.594

7575544.261

256.70

-58

9.4

350

22-309-AK

505409.117

7575610.318

257.71

-55

189.4

300

22-309-AL

505349.054

7575860.007

253.14

-60

189.4

600

22-309-AM

505338.071

7575793.500

255.28

-55

189.4

550

22-309-AN

505288.645

7575494.371

256.51

-55

9.4

500

22-309-AO

505273.498

7575402.650

255.49

-55

9.4

500

22-309-AP

505242.675

7575461.438

256.51

-55

9.4

500

22-309-AQ

505229.152

7575379.594

255.49

-55

9.4

500

17

6,840

Note: Planned holes may vary during the program.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GBM Resources Limited published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 22:39:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
