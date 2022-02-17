GBM Resources : Drilling Commences at Highly Prospective Twin Hills Project

Mineralisation at the Twin Hills project, 309 and Lone Sister deposits (refer Figure 2) belongs to the felsic dome related, high gold fineness, low sulphidation quartz sulphide class of mineralisation that has produced a number of notable high value gold deposits including the high-grade Sleeper deposit and large bulk minable style deposits like Round Mountain in Nevada. This class of deposit usually develops an early phase of quartz-sulphide gold mineralisation followed by later stages of very high- grade often free gold quartz and or gold electrum chalcedony events, as is seen at Twin Hills, that are important to the deposit economics.

GBM's preliminary interpretation shows that the Twin Hills deposits are characterised by the 309 (phreatomagmatic to phreato-hydrothermal) milled matrix breccia body and the Lone Sister breccia and veinlet zone that is hosted within a rhyolite feeder dyke to a flow dome and the adjacent wall rock sediments. Better gold mineralisation in these deposits is strongly associated with epithermal quartz breccia matrix fill and cross cutting quartz fracture veinlet networks, forming discontinuous veinlet corridors that crosscut the host rock. GBM believes that the 309 and Lone Sister deposit characteristics are better suited to open pit or underground bulk mining approach compared to the selective underground mining previously used at Twin Hills.

The overall geometry of gold mineralization at 309 is a steeply west plunging body that is open at depth. Three main ore domains are recognized, known simply as Areas 1,2 and 3 (Figure 3). Near surface mineralization comprises two broadly cylindrical breccia orebodies (Areas 1 and 3) 70-100 m in diameter within an arch shaped dome approximately 300 m long x 200 m wide, defined by a sinter horizon that dips gently away from the central point, with the apex of the arch appearing to dip more steeply toward the north-east. The western margin of the sinter dome is truncated by a steeply southwest dipping fault. Surface mapping of quartz veinlets and faults indicate a late-stageeast-west structural fabric within the dome complex.

Figure 3: Cross section of major resource domains and structural interpretation, existing underground development, and historical drill intercept pierce points in g/t Au over 1 metre.

