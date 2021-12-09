GBM Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GBZ
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
GBM RESOURCES LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Thursday December 09, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Performance rights expiring 31 October 2025
1,185,000
09/12/2021
to be confirmed
New class - code
Options with exercise price $0.18 and expiry 31
855,000
09/12/2021
to be confirmed
October 2025
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
GBM RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
91124752745
1.3
ASX issuer code
GBZ
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
9/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Performance rights expiring 31 October 2025
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
use
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
9/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
Refer Notice of Meeting dated 15 May 2020 for terms of the Company's Performance Rights and Option Plan
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200515/pdf/44hvr1mckvftfk.pdf .
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.00000000
31/10/2025
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
company option
Other
Description
Ordinary fully paid shares (GBZ)
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Refer Notice of Meeting dated 15 May 2020 for terms of the Company's Performance Rights and Option Plan
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200515/pdf/44hvr1mckvftfk.pdf
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
One third of the performance rights will vest on 15 November 2022, 15 November 2023 and 15 November 2024
Issue details
Number of +securities
1,185,000
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Options with exercise price $0.18 and expiry 31 October
2025
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
9/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
Refer Notice of Meeting dated 15 May 2020 for terms of the Company's Performance Rights and Option Plan
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200515/pdf/44hvr1mckvftfk.pdf
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.18000000
31/10/2025
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
