    GBZ   AU000000GBZ5

GBM RESOURCES LIMITED

(GBZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/08
0.115 AUD   +4.55%
GBM Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GBZ

12/09/2021 | 03:12am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

GBM RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 09, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Performance rights expiring 31 October 2025

1,185,000

09/12/2021

to be confirmed

New class - code

Options with exercise price $0.18 and expiry 31

855,000

09/12/2021

to be confirmed

October 2025

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

GBM RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

91124752745

1.3

ASX issuer code

GBZ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

9/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Performance rights expiring 31 October 2025

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

9/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

Refer Notice of Meeting dated 15 May 2020 for terms of the Company's Performance Rights and Option Plan

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200515/pdf/44hvr1mckvftfk.pdf.

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00000000

31/10/2025

For

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

Other

Description

Ordinary fully paid shares (GBZ)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Refer Notice of Meeting dated 15 May 2020 for terms of the Company's Performance Rights and Option Plan

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200515/pdf/44hvr1mckvftfk.pdf

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

One third of the performance rights will vest on 15 November 2022, 15 November 2023 and 15 November 2024

Issue details

Number of +securities

1,185,000

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Options with exercise price $0.18 and expiry 31 October

2025

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

9/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

Refer Notice of Meeting dated 15 May 2020 for terms of the Company's Performance Rights and Option Plan

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200515/pdf/44hvr1mckvftfk.pdf

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.18000000

31/10/2025

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GBM Resources Limited published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 08:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,08 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net income 2021 0,27 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
Net cash 2021 5,61 M 4,03 M 4,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 168x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58,7 M 42,1 M 42,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 320x
EV / Sales 2021 547x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 85,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Rohner Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter James Mullens Executive Chairman
Brent Cook Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Wayne Thompson Executive Director
Guan Huat Loh Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GBM RESOURCES LIMITED-17.86%42
BHP GROUP-4.10%146 128
RIO TINTO PLC-13.37%103 921
GLENCORE PLC58.93%64 262
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC23.37%48 437
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.03%34 117