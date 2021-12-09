GBM Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GBZ

For personal use only

Entity name

GBM RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 09, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date New class - code Performance rights expiring 31 October 2025 1,185,000 09/12/2021 to be confirmed New class - code Options with exercise price $0.18 and expiry 31 855,000 09/12/2021 to be confirmed October 2025

