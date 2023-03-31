GC Rieber Shipping : 2022

I am very pleased to see that we in 2022 launched our Windkeeper newbuild programme. This was an important milestone and manifest our ambition to develop profitable and sustainable maritime projects. With a highly competent and forward leaning organisation, we aim to build Windkeeper into being a substantial and valuable player within the offshore wind industry.
Windkeeper is an innovative Service Operation Vessel (SOV) which offers improved operability, ultra-low fuel consumption and an option of fully electric operations in field. The solidity of environmental and operational performances of Windkeeper are a testament to the strong technical capabilities within GC Rieber Shipping, and will drive down charterers daily costs and substantially improve their environmental footprint. The wish to be a solid contributor
to a sustainable development is in the core of our strategy. This means special focus on environmental, social and financial sustainable project development within niches where we can make a difference, and also targeting the markets for the energy transition.
In February, a new crisis entered Europe when Russia decided to invade Ukraine. Through our joint venture business in Russia, GC Rieber Shipping was directly affected by the new geopolitical landscape. In March 2022 we decided to exit all GC Rieber Shipping's business in Russia where we had been present since
2006. The icebreaking tug Polar Circle left Russia in the summer of 2022, a vessel we are happy to have acquired full ownership of in 2023. Today we have no activities left in the country.
GC Rieber Shipping owns 8,5% of the seismic company Shearwater Geoservices. We are pleased to see that Shearwater has performed very well in 2022 and that outlook for the seismic sector is positive for 2023.
The offshore wind industry is a growing market with a positive outlook and healthy demand. Entering 2023, I am excited to follow the building of the Windkeeper vessels and to see the vessel's play their part in the offshore wind industry, while also pursuing other exciting and sustainable maritime opportunities.
Corporate Governance
GC Rieber Shipping (the "Company") aims to exercise good, prudent corporate governance. Good corporate governance is mainly about clarifying the division of roles between the owners, Board of Directors and management beyond the statutory requirements. Furthermore, it is about treating the shareholders equally, taking care of other stakeholders through ensuring the best possible value creation and reducing business risk. Good corporate governance should also contribute to the most efficient and proper use of the Company's resources.
1. REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Compliance
The Board of Directors of GC Rieber Shipping has the overall responsibility for ensuring good corporate governance of the Company.
GC Rieber Shipping ASA is a Norwegian public limited liability company listed on Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs). Section 3-3b of the Norwegian Accounting Act relating to corporate
governance requires the Company to issue an annual report on its principles and practice for corporate governance. These provisions also state minimum requirements for the content of this report.
The Norwegian Corporate Governance Board (NCGB) has issued the Norwegian Code of Practice for Corporate Governance (the "Code of Practice"). Adherence to the Code of Practice is based on the "comply or explain" principle, which means that a company must comply with all recommendations of the Code of Practice or explain why it has chosen an alternative approach to specific recommendations.
Oslo Børs requires listed companies to publish an annual statement of their policy on corporate governance in accordance with the current Code of Practice. The rules on Continuing Obligations of listed companies are available on www.oslobors.no.
GC Rieber Shipping complies with the current Code of Practice that was issued on 14 October 2021. The Code of Practice is available at
www.nues.no. The Company provides a report on its corporate governance principles in its annual report and the information is available at www.gcrieber-shipping.com. The Company follows the Code of Practice and any deviations are explained in the report.
2. BUSINESS
GC Rieber Shipping's business is defined in Article 1 of the Company's articles of association, which reads as follows:
"The name of the company is GC Rieber Shipping ASA. The company is a public limited liability company whose object is to engage in shipping, investment, provision of guarantees, trade and other business. The company's registered office is located in the municipality of Bergen."
The Board of Directors has established strategies, objectives and a risk profile within the defined scope of its business to create value for its shareholders in a sustainable manner, taking financial, social and environmental interests into
consideration. The strategies, objectives and risk profile are subject to annual review of the Board of Directors and described in the annual report and on www.gcrieber-shipping.com.
Basic corporate values, ethical guidelines and social responsibility
Ethical guidelines, basic corporate values and guidelines for corporate social responsibility have been established for the GC Rieber group, and GC Rieber Shipping follows the group's guidelines.
The guidelines provide general principles for business practice and personal behaviour and are intended to form a platform for the attitudes and basic vision that should permeate the culture in the GC Rieber group, and how these relate to the value creation by the Company.
In 2010, GC Rieber joined the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate social responsibility initiative. UN Global Compact has developed ten universal principles that encourage and show how companies should pay attention to employee and human rights, protection of the environment and combating corruption. By joining the initiative, GC Rieber has committed itself to making the ten principles an integral part of its business strategy, to promote the principles to business partners and to reporting activities and improvements associated with the ten principles.
GC Rieber Shipping annually issues a separate report on environmental practises, corporate social responsibility and corporate governance (ESG). The report is published in the Company's annual report and on the Company's website.
As at 31 December 2022, the Company's book equity was NOK 1,171.0 million, which is equivalent to 98.8% of the total assets. The Board of Directors has a policy to have above 35% equity at any time, but the actual equity ratio will vary from time to time due to market circumstances. The Company's need for financial soundness and liquidity should be adapted to its objectives, strategy and risk profile.
Dividend policy
The Company's objective is to provide a competitive return on the shareholders' invested capital through payment of a dividend and appreciation of the share price. In considering the scope of the dividend, the Board of Directors emphasises the Company's capacity to pay dividends, the need to have a healthy level
of equity and to have adequate financial resources for future growth and investments, while allowing for extraordinary dividends when capitalising on investments.
On the basis of the Company's annual accounts for 2020, an additional dividend of NOK 1.23 per share (total NOK 105.9 million) was paid to the shareholders in October 2021. On the basis of the Company's annual accounts for 2021, a dividend of NOK 0.50 per share (total NOK 43.0 million) was paid to the shareholders in May 2022. The Board of Directors propose a dividend of NOK 0.25 per share for 2022.
Capital increase
Authorisations granted to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital shall normally be restricted to specific purposes. As at 31.12.2022 there were no such authorisations granted to the Board of Directors.
Purchase of own shares
The general meeting may grant the Board of Directors a mandate to purchase up to 10 percent of own shares. As at 31 December 2022, there was no such mandate to the Board of Directors regarding purchase of own shares.
