GC Rieber Shipping : 2022

Windkeeper is an innovative Service Operation Vessel (SOV) which offers improved operability, ultra-low fuel consumption and an option of fully electric operations in field. The solidity of environmental and operational performances of Windkeeper are a testament to the strong technical capabilities within GC Rieber Shipping, and will drive down charterers daily costs and substantially improve their environmental footprint. The wish to be a solid contributor

to a sustainable development is in the core of our strategy. This means special focus on environmental, social and financial sustainable project development within niches where we can make a difference, and also targeting the markets for the energy transition.

In February, a new crisis entered Europe when Russia decided to invade Ukraine. Through our joint venture business in Russia, GC Rieber Shipping was directly affected by the new geopolitical landscape. In March 2022 we decided to exit all GC Rieber Shipping's business in Russia where we had been present since