  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  GC Rieber Shipping ASA
  News
  7. Summary
    RISH   NO0010262686

GC RIEBER SHIPPING ASA

(RISH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

GC Rieber Shipping : Luxury yacht maker Italian Sea Group secures Armani's backing in IPO

05/17/2021 | 04:37am EDT
MILAN (Reuters) - Luxury yacht maker The Italian Sea Group said it had secured backing from Giorgio Armani and Belgian pharmaceutical entrepreneur Marc Coucke as it prepared to list its shares on the Milan bourse.

The Italian Sea Group said Milanese fashion group Giorgio Armani SpA and Coucke's family investment company Alychlo NV would each separately invest in the IPO.

The company did not disclose the size of the individual investments but said Armani and Coucke would eventually hold a combined stake of 15% in the group following a capital increase being carried out as part of the bourse listing.

The group will offer newly issued shares worth around 50 million euros in the IPO as well as existing shares that will be sold by GC Holding SpA, a vehicle controlled by Chief Executive and founder Giovanni Costantino. GC Holding will remain as the majority shareholder in the yacht manufacturer, it said.

The Italian Sea Group will use proceeds from the listing to focus on building yachts with a length of up to 100 metres, to sign partnerships with luxury brands and to increase production capacity including by buying European shipyards.

Coucke founded over-the-counter medicines group Omega Pharma, which he sold to U.S. company Perrigo in late 2014 for 3.6 billion euros ($4.4 billion). Since then he's made small investment in healthcare companies including Fagron, Mithra and MDxHealth, with a focus on fighting cancer.

($1 = 0.8239 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Valentina Za and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 202 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net income 2020 -495 M -60,2 M -60,2 M
Net Debt 2020 569 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,11x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 705 M 85,6 M 85,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 8,00x
EV / Sales 2020 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 7,36%
Chart GC RIEBER SHIPPING ASA
Duration : Period :
GC Rieber Shipping ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GC RIEBER SHIPPING ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Einar Ytredal Chief Executive Officer
øystein Kvåle Chief Financial Officer
Paul-Christian Rieber Chairman
Bjørn Valberg Technical Director
Jan René Myran Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GC RIEBER SHIPPING ASA28.13%86
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED50.30%45 879
HALLIBURTON COMPANY22.01%20 517
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY20.38%19 423
NOV INC.27.53%6 840
DIALOG GROUP-13.04%4 103