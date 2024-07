GCB Bank Ltd is a leading Ghana banking group. Net interest income breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (79%): sales of standard and specialized banking services (consumer credit, automobile loans, etc.); - market banking (16.6%); - business banking (3.4%) ; -other (1%). At the end of 2022, the group had GHS 17,515.9 million in current deposits and GHS 5,482.2 million in current loans. The products and services are marketed through a network of 161 agencies located in Ghana.

Sector Banks