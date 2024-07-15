GCB Bank has received its Cybersecurity License from Ghana's Cyber Security Authority(CSA) in a Ceremony held on Wednesday July 10, 2024 at the CSA Board Room, NCA Tower. The license, received by Albert Laweh Tetteh Ag. Chief Information Security Officer, and Genevieve Oppaye Tetteh Senior SOC Specialist on behalf of the Bank, marks a pivotal moment in GCB's commitment to ensuring the utmost security and resilience in its digital operations.

In accordance with section 3A and 59 of the Cybersecurity Act 2020 and the guidelines of the accredition of Cybersecurity establishments, every institution that is running Cybersecurity services is required to be licensed. Having met the requirements outlined by the CSA, the Bank's Security Operations Center (SOC) has been found eligible for the Cybersecurity License.

This underscores GCB Bank's proactive approach in safeguarding customer data, financial transactions, and overall digital infrastructure against emerging cyber threats. As the banking sector increasingly shifts towards digital platforms, ensuring robust cybersecurity measures has become paramount to maintaining customer trust and operational integrity.

Looking ahead, GCB Bank remains steadfast in its mission to uphold the highest standards of security and innovation, ensuring that its customers can transact with confidence in a secure digital environment. For more information on GCB Bank's cybersecurity initiatives and updates, visit GCB Bank's website at https://www.gcbbank.com.gh/.