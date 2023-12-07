GCC is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with the USAID Prointegrity program, supported by Dexis Consulting Group. This initiative significantly enhances Mexico's business and investment landscape by promoting improved governance, best business practices, and robust coalitions that advocate for transparency and integrity.

On November 30, 2023, GCC, steadfast in our zero-tolerance policy towards bribery and corruption, proudly signed a collaboration agreement with USAID and Dexis. Led by our Chief Financial Officer, Maik Strecker, this partnership signifies our commitment to refreshing and strengthening our anti-corruption policies. It enables us to extend our adherence to universal values and principles across all stakeholder interactions, from suppliers to clients, on both sides of the border.

Since our foundation in 1941, GCC has consistently upheld the highest transparency and ethical behavior standards embedded deeply within our organizational ethos. This commitment is reflected in our demand that all GCC employees, the Board of Directors, and associated parties rigorously adhere to our Code of Conduct and Ethics.

We are honored to have hosted Sofía Quesada, Deputy Director of Human Rights and Governance, and Jose Gil, Director of the Office of Integrity and Transparency, from the USAID Mexico Mission, at our headquarters. Their insights and guidance have been invaluable.

Our gratitude extends to Ramiro Nava, Deputy Director of the Prointegrity program, and Gabriela Blanco, Integrity Specialist from Dexis Group, for their unwavering support.

GCC looks forward to a continued partnership with USAID and Dexis Consulting Group, working hand-in-hand to foster a culture of transparency and integrity within the industry.