GCI Liberty : 2020 Liberty Investor Meeting Slides

Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as

amended. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable

terminology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on the Company's current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in the presentation. You should consider the risks in the Company's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those described under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements". You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented herein and we do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes unaudited non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Variable Marketing Margin, and the ratios based on these financial measures. We present non-GAAP measures herein because our management believes that such information provides useful information about our operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in

accordance with GAAP. See the Appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures.

Industry Data

This presentation also contains industry data, forecasts and other information that we obtained from industry publications and surveys, public filings and internal company sources. Statements as to our ranking, market position and market estimates are based on independent industry publications, government publications, third-party forecasts and management's estimates and assumptions about our markets and our internal research. While we are not aware of any misstatements regarding our market, industry or similar data presented herein, such data involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors.