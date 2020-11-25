GCI Liberty : 2020 Liberty Investor Meeting Slides
11/25/2020 | 09:33am EST
Connecting Alaska
GCI Liberty Investor Day Presentation
ALASKA: Not Just Any State
• 665,000 sq. miles
• 1/5 of total U.S. area
740,000 residents
1/5 of 1 percent of total U.S. population
OUR NETWORK
GCI owns and operates the most advanced network in Alaska.
Our network is secure, resilient, and vast.
We push the limits of what is possible.
COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS
Largest communication company in Alaska
Essential service provider
State of the art technology:
Alaska's first 5G wireless in Anchorage
One Gig data available to 75% of Alaska households
Single integrated IP network
Bundled products
OUR TOOLKIT
FIBER OPTIC
MICROWAVE
SATELLITE
MOBILE
HYBRID
CABLE
WIRELESS
FIBER/COAX
ALASKA'S FIRST 5G
AU-ALEUTIANS FIBER
GCI awarded $25 million grant
$58 million total project cost
800 miles of submarine fiber
Serving five isolated communities and the nation's largest fishing port
In service in 2022
COVID-19 RESPONSE
Distributed workforce model
Network remains resilient despite a 25% increase in traffic and 11,000 new HSD subscribers
More than 4,000 low-income households receiving connectivity through GCI school partnerships
Liberty Investor Day
Doug Lebda, Chairman & CEO
Leading Platform and Brand Built Over 20+ Years
1996
2000
2003
2008
2012
2013-2018
Today
Tomorrow
Founded
IPO
Sale
Spun
out
to
from
IAC
IAC
Strengthening
Leading
Expanded
the Consumer
Exited
Online
Mortgage
Non-
Relationship
Marketplace
Origination
Mortgage
§ More Options
for financial
Business
Offerings
§ Personalization
services
§ Deeper Engagement
3
3
Industry's Most Comprehensive Offering
Digital Marketplace Enabling Consumers and Providers to Shop for Each Other
Free Credit Scores
Tools & Resources
Ratings & Reviews
P2P
Small
Business
Lenders
Consumers
Access to MultipleOffers
Efficient
Customer
Acquisition
at Scale
Highly Targeted,
Predictable Volume
Clicks, Calls and
Data Referrals
Real-Time
Reporting & Analytics
Mortgage Lenders
Lenders
Insurance Auto
Carriers Lenders
Retail
Banks
Credit Card Student
Issuers Loan
Lenders
Providers
4
3)
54)
Massive Market Opportunity
~2%
Est. share of defined TAM
~4%
Est. share of Served Market
Topline grew at 42% CAGR
from FY'16-FY'19
Adjacent
Opportunities
Defined
Addressable
Market
Served
Market
Core
Market
~$44.1B(1)
U.S. Financial Services and Insurance
Ad Spend
~22.9B(2)
U.S. Financial Services and Insurance
Digital Ad Spend
~$6B(3)
Direct Competitor Referral Revenue
across Core Products
$0.9B(4)
TREE Revenue
$28.0bn U.S. financial services ad spend estimated based on eMarketer, digital ad spend / traditional ad spend ratio of 1.4:1 and $16.4bn financial services digital ad spend in 2020. $16.1bn insurance ad spend estimated based on EverQuote report "The Insurance Industry Secular Shift Towards Online Shopping 2019".
$16.4bn U.S. financial services digital ad spend estimated based on eMarketer, "U.S. Total Media Ad Spending", "U.S. Digital Ad Spending Update Q2 2020", "U.S. Financial Services Digital Ad Spending 2019" and an assumption that 12.2% of
total ad spend in the financial services sector based on historical data. $6.5bn Insurance digital ad spend estimated based on EverQuote report "The Insurance Industry Secular Shift Towards Online Shopping 2019".
Company filings and internal estimates.5 LTM as of Q3 2020.
