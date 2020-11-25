Log in
GCI LIBERTY, INC.

(GLIBA)
GCI Liberty : 2020 Liberty Investor Meeting Slides

11/25/2020
Connecting Alaska

GCI Liberty Investor Day Presentation

ALASKA: Not Just Any State

665,000 sq. miles

1/5 of total U.S. area

  • 740,000 residents
  • 1/5 of 1 percent of total U.S. population

OUR NETWORK

GCI owns and operates the most advanced network in Alaska.

Our network is secure, resilient, and vast.

We push the limits of what is possible.

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Largest communication company in Alaska
  • Essential service provider
  • State of the art technology:
    • Alaska's first 5G wireless in Anchorage
    • One Gig data available to 75% of Alaska households
  • Single integrated IP network
  • Bundled products

OUR TOOLKIT

FIBER OPTIC

MICROWAVE

SATELLITE

MOBILE

HYBRID

CABLE

WIRELESS

FIBER/COAX

ALASKA'S FIRST 5G

AU-ALEUTIANS FIBER

  • GCI awarded $25 million grant
  • $58 million total project cost
  • 800 miles of submarine fiber
  • Serving five isolated communities and the nation's largest fishing port
  • In service in 2022

COVID-19 RESPONSE

  • Distributed workforce model
  • Network remains resilient despite a 25% increase in traffic and 11,000 new HSD subscribers
  • More than 4,000 low-income households receiving connectivity through GCI school partnerships

Liberty Investor Day

Doug Lebda, Chairman & CEO

Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as

amended. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable

terminology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on the Company's current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in the presentation. You should consider the risks in the Company's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those described under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements". You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented herein and we do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes unaudited non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Variable Marketing Margin, and the ratios based on these financial measures. We present non-GAAP measures herein because our management believes that such information provides useful information about our operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in

accordance with GAAP. See the Appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures.

Industry Data

This presentation also contains industry data, forecasts and other information that we obtained from industry publications and surveys, public filings and internal company sources. Statements as to our ranking, market position and market estimates are based on independent industry publications, government publications, third-party forecasts and management's estimates and assumptions about our markets and our internal research. While we are not aware of any misstatements regarding our market, industry or similar data presented herein, such data involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors.

Leading Platform and Brand Built Over 20+ Years

1996

2000

2003

2008

2012

2013-2018

Today

Tomorrow

Founded

IPO

Sale

Spun

out

to

from

IAC

IAC

Strengthening

Leading

Expanded

the Consumer

Exited

Online

Mortgage

Non-

Relationship

Marketplace

Origination

Mortgage

§ More Options

for financial

Business

Offerings

§ Personalization

services

§ Deeper Engagement

Industry's Most Comprehensive Offering

Digital Marketplace Enabling Consumers and Providers to Shop for Each Other

Free Credit Scores

Tools & Resources

Ratings & Reviews

P2P

Small

Business

Lenders

Consumers

Access to MultipleOffers

Efficient

Customer

Acquisition

at Scale

Highly Targeted,

Predictable Volume

Clicks, Calls and

Data Referrals

Real-Time

Reporting & Analytics

Mortgage Lenders

Lenders

Insurance Auto

Carriers Lenders

Retail

Banks

Credit Card Student

Issuers Loan

Lenders

Providers

Massive Market Opportunity

~2%

Est. share of defined TAM

~4%

Est. share of Served Market

Topline grew at 42% CAGR

from FY'16-FY'19

Adjacent

Opportunities

Defined

Addressable

Market

Served

Market

Core

Market

~$44.1B(1)

U.S. Financial Services and Insurance

Ad Spend

~22.9B(2)

U.S. Financial Services and Insurance

Digital Ad Spend

~$6B(3)

Direct Competitor Referral Revenue

across Core Products

$0.9B(4)

TREE Revenue

  1. $28.0bn U.S. financial services ad spend estimated based on eMarketer, digital ad spend / traditional ad spend ratio of 1.4:1 and $16.4bn financial services digital ad spend in 2020. $16.1bn insurance ad spend estimated based on EverQuote report "The Insurance Industry Secular Shift Towards Online Shopping 2019".
  2. $16.4bn U.S. financial services digital ad spend estimated based on eMarketer, "U.S. Total Media Ad Spending", "U.S. Digital Ad Spending Update Q2 2020", "U.S. Financial Services Digital Ad Spending 2019" and an assumption that 12.2% of

total ad spend in the financial services sector based on historical data. $6.5bn Insurance digital ad spend estimated based on EverQuote report "The Insurance Industry Secular Shift Towards Online Shopping 2019".

Company filings and internal estimates.5 LTM as of Q3 2020.

Capitalizing Through Category Expansion

Revenue

($ in millions)

$350

$325

$300

$275

$250

$225 $200

$175

$150 $125 $100 $75 $50 $25

$0

FY '15

30%

70%

Home Consumer

Acquired

Acquired

Acquired

FY'19

2%

25%

Home

26%

Consumer

Insurance

47%

Other

Acquired

Acquired

Acquired Acquired

Minority

AcquiredAcquired Investment

Q1'16 Q2'16 Q3'16 Q4'16 Q1'17 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20

Home

Consumer

Insurance

Other

Evolving the Platform through My LendingTree

From the Old Transaction Model…

…To the New Relationship Model

Episodic transactional interaction

Personalized recommendations across products

BuildingStrong,RecurringUserEngagement

7

Driving Engagement by Promoting Financial Wellness

my

Product Breadth & Smart Alerts

Driving Customer Retention

Delivering Engaging Consumer Experiences

Proactive Savings Recommendations Through

Dashboard

Financial

Rich Data & Analytics

Future

Providing Leverage to Paid Marketing

Credit Score

Cash Flow

Details

Relationship-based Model Gaining Momentum

Creating Significant Value for Users

+15.7M

+500K

+$80M

Credit Lift

Credit Score

Highly Engaged

Total

New

FY 19 Revenue

>50%

>50 pts

>70 pts

Users(1)

Users(1)

Contribution

Customers

Average Improvement

Average Improvement

Improve Score in the First 6 Months

Achieved in those with Lift

Achieved by High Engagers(2)

1)

As of Q3 2020.

Robust Growth & Attractive Financial Profile

($ in millions)

Revenue

$1,107

($ in millions)

Variable Marketing Margin

$1,200

$460

(1)

80%

$1,000

42%

$400

$396

70%

CAGR:

41%

$800

3Y

$765

$340

3YCAGR:

60%

$618

$280

$286

50%

$600

$384

$220

37%

$207

40%

$400

37%

36%

30%

34%

$160

$141

20%

$200

$100

10%

$-

$40

0%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2016

2017

2018

2019

Growth Rate (%)

51%

61%

24%

Adjusted EBITDA

($ in millions)

(2)

$250

45%

Growth Rate (%)

49%

47%

38%

38%

Highlights

$200

$150 18%

$100

$70

42% 3YCAGR:

19% $153

$115

20%

$198

18%

25%

23%

21%

19%

17%

15%

ü Highly diversified revenue streams

ü Flexible model enables long-term orientation while

delivering near-term profitability

ü My LendingTree & cross-platform synergies drive

$50

$-

2016 2017 2018

Growth Rate (%)

71%

66%

33%

2019

29%

13%

11%

9%

structural margin improvement over time

1)

Variable Marketing Margin is a non-GAAP metric. See appendix for reconciliation.

Weathering the Pandemic

  • Flexible model & diversification enable sustained cash generation
  • Solid balance sheet and liquidity profile remain unencumbered
  • Strong competitive position creates opportunity for market share gains

Segment

COVID-19 Impact

YTD Growth in

Outlook

Segment Profit(1)

+32%

Reduced interest rates, surging refi activity

Home

and home demand drive market strength

Expect to further strengthen leading

competitive position

(50%)

Consumer lending remains constrained

Consumer

Will return with improving employment and

consumer spending

Strengthening partnerships amidst downturn

+14%

Brief slowdown in consumer shopping

Insurance

activity is behind us

Digital evolution in the category is nascent

but accelerating

1) Year-over-year VMM growth for the nine months ended 9/30/20.

10

Key Investment Highlights

Market-leading Personal Finance Platform

Massive Market Shifting to Digital

Comprehensive Offering & Dominant Brand Create Sustainable Moat

Diversified Revenue and Flexible Model Provide Durability

Strong Track Record of Strategic Growth and Prudent Capital Allocation

11

Disclaimer

GCI Liberty Inc. published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 14:32:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
