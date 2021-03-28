GCL Poly Energy : POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3800)

POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 15 March 2021 in relation to the meeting of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company to be held on 29 March 2021 for the purpose of considering and approving, among other matters, the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the ''Annual Results'') and its publication thereof, and considering the payment of a final dividend, if any.

As additional time is required to finalize the Annual Results, the Board hereby announces that the date of convening the Board meeting and the date of publication of the Annual Results will be postponed to Wednesday, 31 March 2021.

