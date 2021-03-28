Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited    3800   KYG3774X1088

GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3800)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GCL Poly Energy : POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

03/28/2021 | 06:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED 保利協鑫能源控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3800)

POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 15 March 2021 in relation to the meeting of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company to be held on 29 March 2021 for the purpose of considering and approving, among other matters, the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the ''Annual Results'') and its publication thereof, and considering the payment of a final dividend, if any.

As additional time is required to finalize the Annual Results, the Board hereby announces that the date of convening the Board meeting and the date of publication of the Annual Results will be postponed to Wednesday, 31 March 2021.

By order of the Board

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited

保利協鑫能源控股有限公司

Zhu Gongshan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhu Gongshan (Chairman), Mr. Zhu Zhanjun, Mr. Zhu Yufeng, Ms. Sun Wei, Mr. Yeung Man Chung, Charles, Mr. Jiang Wenwu and Mr. Zheng Xiongjiu as executive Directors; Ir. Dr. Ho Chung Tai, Raymond, Mr. Yip Tai Him, Dr. Shen Wenzhong and Mr. Wong Man Chung, Francis as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 10:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:10aGCL POLY ENERGY  : Postponement of board meeting
PU
03/08GCL POLY ENERGY  : Voluntary announcement - business update progress of granular..
PU
03/05GCL POLY ENERGY  : Supplemental announcement discloseable transaction in relatio..
PU
03/01GCL POLY ENERGY  : to Sell Nearly 4% Stake in Silicon Rods Producer for $93 Mill..
MT
03/01GCL POLY ENERGY  : Unit, Wuxi Shangji Automation to Form $2.8 Billion JV in Chin..
MT
02/28GCL POLY ENERGY  : Voluntary announcement - business update entering into the st..
PU
02/28GCL POLY ENERGY  : (1) discloseable transaction in relation to the disposal of e..
PU
02/23Elegance Optical Appoints Former GCL-Poly Energy Exec as Chairman; Shares Tum..
MT
02/10GCL NEW ENERGY  : Shares Fall 9% on $117 Million Top-Up Placement
MT
02/08GCL NEW ENERGY  : Closes Debt Restructuring Offer for $500 Million of 7.1% Bonds
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 724 M 2 404 M 2 404 M
Net income 2020 -1 758 M -269 M -269 M
Net Debt 2020 36 690 M 5 609 M 5 609 M
P/E ratio 2020 -20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 43 470 M 6 645 M 6 646 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,10x
EV / Sales 2021 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 10 730
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2,47 CNY
Last Close Price 1,73 CNY
Spread / Highest target 97,3%
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -87,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zhan Jun Zhu CEO, Executive Director & Executive President
Man Chung Yeung CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Gong Shan Zhu Chairman
Tai Him Yip Independent Non-Executive Director
Chung Tai Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED67.48%7 422
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-13.34%22 561
TONGWEI CO., LTD.-16.68%21 536
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.59%15 331
SUNRUN INC.-17.71%12 584
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.-31.55%8 554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ