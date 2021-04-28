GCL Poly Energy : UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE PUBLICATION OF THE 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS DELAY IN DESPATCH IN THE 2020 ANNUAL REPORT AND CONTINUAL SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

保 利 協 鑫 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3800)

UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE PUBLICATION

OF THE 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS

DELAY IN DESPATCH IN THE 2020 ANNUAL REPORT

AND

CONTINUAL SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the ''Board'') of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'' and, together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

We refer to (a) the Company's announcements dated 31 March 2021, 6 April 2021 and 11 April 2021 under which it was announced that (i) the publication of the 2020 Annual Results has been delayed until further notice; (ii) the Board Meeting for considering and approving, among other matters, the 2020 Annual Results and its publication, and considering the payment of a final dividend, if any, has been further postponed until further notice; and (iii) the suspension of trading in the shares of the Company on Stock Exchange with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. on 1 April 2021; and (b) the Company's announcement dated 19 April 2021 in relation to, among other things, the publication of the unaudited management accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the ''Management Accounts Announcement''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms in this announcement have the meaning as set out in the Management Accounts Announcement.