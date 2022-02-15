Log in
    GCMG   US36831E1082

GCM GROSVENOR INC.

(GCMG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/15 11:11:55 am
10.085 USD   +8.44%
10:57aGCM GROSVENOR : Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Press Release
PU
10:57aGCM GROSVENOR : Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Presentation
PU
10:57aGCM GROSVENOR : Fourth Quarter 2021 Supplemental Financial Data (pdf)
PU
GCM Grosvenor : Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Presentation

02/15/2022 | 10:57am EST
2021 Fourth

Quarter and Full

Year Results

Earnings

Presentation

February 15, 2022

Presenters

Michael Sacks

Jonathan Levin

Pamela Bentley

Stacie Selinger

Chairman and

President

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

Chief Executive Officer

2

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

  • Full year 2021 growth driven by strong fundraising of $9.4 billion in FY 2021
  • GCM Grosvenor's Board of Directors approved a $0.10 per share dividend payable on March 15, 2022 to shareholders on record March 1, 2022
  • In February 2022, GCM Grosvenor's Board of Directors increased its existing stock repurchase authorization for shares and warrants by $20 million, from $25 million to $45 million
    • $15.9 million remained in approved share and warrant repurchase program as of December 31, 2021

$ million

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

% Change vs 4Q 20

AUM

$

61,943

$

72,130

16 %

FPAUM

51,969

58,655

13 %

CNYFPAUM

7,057

7,683

9 %

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

$ million

December 31, 2021

% Change vs 4Q 20

December 31, 2021

% Change vs FY 20

GAAP Revenue

$

190.6

23 % $

531.6

24 %

GAAP net income attributable to GCM Grosvenor Inc.

14.2

NM

21.5

NM

Fee-Related Revenue1

93.2

17 %

347.4

12 %

Adjusted Revenue1

187.4

22 %

521.2

24 %

Fee-Related Earnings

36.8

37 %

120.4

27 %

Adjusted EBITDA

80.6

19 %

179.1

22 %

Adjusted Net Income2

56.8

23 %

118.8

31 %

1.

Excludes fund reimbursement revenue of $3.2 million and $10.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

3

2.

Reflects a 24.5% blended statutory effective tax rate applied to Adjusted Pre-Tax Income for 2021 (adjusted from 25.0% in Q4 2021) and a 25.0% rate for 2020 and periods prior.

Diversified and Strong 2021 Fundraising

$ billion

2021 Fundraising Composition

$9.4

$7.0

7.5

5.5

1.5

1.9

FY 2020

FY 2021

Absolute Return Strategies

Private Markets

Real Estate,

Absolute Return

Customized

10%

Strategies, 20%

Separate

Accounts, 65%

Infrastructure,

37%

By

Opportunistic,

By

Strategy

11%

Structure

Private Equity, 22%

Other, 3%

EMEA, 24%

Insurance, 10%

Pension, 34%

HNW/Non-

By

By

Institutional,

12%

Channel

Geography

Corporation,

15%

APAC, 19%

Government /

Sovereign, 26%

Specialized

Funds, 35%

Americas, 57%

Fundraising Robust Across Verticals

2021 Fundraising By Strategy ($bn)

$9.4 billion

2021 Capital

Raised

$2.1

Fund

Strategy

Closed in 4Q 21

Closed Through

Forecasted Next / First

Final Close

($mm)

4Q 21 ($mm)

Closing

Advance Fund

PE Diverse Managers

$191

$770

N/A

Closed Q4 21

$3.5

GSF III

PE Secondaries

$153

$565

Q2 2022

Late 2022

CIS III

Diversified Infrastructure

$211

$431

Q2 2022

Early 2023

0.4

MAC III

Multi-Asset Class

$151

$700

Q2 2022

Mid 2023

GCF III

PE Co-Investments

N/A

N/A

Q3 2022

Mid 2024

LIF II

Labor Impact Infrastructure

N/A

N/A

TBD

2024+

$1.9

Specialized Funds

Customized

Separate

Accounts

0.5

0.6

0.4

0.6

3.0

1.0

$1.0

$0.9

0.8

0.9

0.9

0.2

Private Equity

Customized Separate Accounts ("CSA")

3. See Notes towards the end of the document.

Infrastructure

Real Estate

ARS

Opportunistic

Specialized Funds

Private Equity Diverse Managers3

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GCM Grosvenor Inc. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
