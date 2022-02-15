GCM Grosvenor : Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Presentation
2021 Fourth
Quarter and Full
Year Results
Earnings
Presentation
February 15, 2022
Michael Sacks
Jonathan Levin
Pamela Bentley
Stacie Selinger
Chairman and
President
Chief Financial Officer
Head of Investor Relations
Chief Executive Officer
2
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
Full year 2021 growth driven by strong fundraising of $9.4 billion in FY 2021
GCM Grosvenor's Board of Directors approved a $0.10 per share dividend payable on March 15, 2022 to shareholders on record March 1, 2022
In February 2022, GCM Grosvenor's Board of Directors increased its existing stock repurchase authorization for shares and warrants by $20 million, from $25 million to $45 million
$15.9 million remained in approved share and warrant repurchase program as of December 31, 2021
$ million
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
% Change vs 4Q 20
AUM
$
61,943
$
72,130
16 %
FPAUM
51,969
58,655
13 %
CNYFPAUM
7,057
7,683
9 %
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
$ million
December 31, 2021
% Change vs 4Q 20
December 31, 2021
% Change vs FY 20
GAAP Revenue
$
190.6
23 % $
531.6
24 %
GAAP net income attributable to GCM Grosvenor Inc.
14.2
NM
21.5
NM
Fee-Related Revenue
1
93.2
17 %
347.4
12 %
Adjusted Revenue
1
187.4
22 %
521.2
24 %
Fee-Related Earnings
36.8
37 %
120.4
27 %
Adjusted EBITDA
80.6
19 %
179.1
22 %
Adjusted Net Income
2
56.8
23 %
118.8
31 %
1.
Excludes fund reimbursement revenue of $3.2 million and $10.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
3
2.
Reflects a 24.5% blended statutory effective tax rate applied to Adjusted Pre-Tax Income for 2021 (adjusted from 25.0% in Q4 2021) and a 25.0% rate for 2020 and periods prior.
Diversified and Strong 2021 Fundraising
$ billion
2021 Fundraising Composition
$9.4
$7.0
7.5
5.5
1.5
1.9
FY 2020
FY 2021
Absolute Return Strategies
Private Markets
Real Estate,
Absolute Return
Customized
10%
Strategies, 20%
Separate
Accounts, 65%
Infrastructure,
37%
By
Opportunistic,
By
Strategy
11%
Structure
Private Equity, 22%
Insurance, 10%
Pension, 34%
HNW/Non-
By
By
Institutional,
12%
Channel
Geography
Corporation,
15%
APAC, 19%
Government /
Sovereign, 26%
Specialized
Funds, 35%
Americas, 57%
Fundraising Robust Across Verticals
2021 Fundraising By Strategy ($bn)
$9.4 billion
2021 Capital
Raised
$2.1
Fund
Strategy
Closed in 4Q 21
Closed Through
Forecasted Next / First
Final Close
($mm)
4Q 21 ($mm)
Closing
Advance Fund
PE Diverse Managers
$191
$770
N/A
Closed Q4 21
$3.5
GSF III
PE Secondaries
$153
$565
Q2 2022
Late 2022
CIS III
Diversified Infrastructure
$211
$431
Q2 2022
Early 2023
0.4
MAC III
Multi-Asset Class
$151
$700
Q2 2022
Mid 2023
GCF III
PE Co-Investments
N/A
N/A
Q3 2022
Mid 2024
LIF II
Labor Impact Infrastructure
N/A
N/A
TBD
2024+
$1.9
Specialized Funds
Customized
Separate
Accounts
3.0
1.0
$1.0
$0.9
0.8
0.2
Private Equity
Customized Separate Accounts ("CSA")
3. See Notes towards the end of the document.
Infrastructure
Real Estate
ARS
Opportunistic
Specialized Funds
Private Equity Diverse Managers
3
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
GCM Grosvenor Inc. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 15:56:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about GCM GROSVENOR INC.
Analyst Recommendations on GCM GROSVENOR INC.
Sales 2021
427 M
-
-
Net income 2021
80,2 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
22,1x
Yield 2021
3,76%
Capitalization
410 M
410 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,87x
Nbr of Employees
492
Free-Float
19,7%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GCM GROSVENOR INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
9,30 $
Average target price
12,67 $
Spread / Average Target
36,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.