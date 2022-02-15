GCM Grosvenor : Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Press Release

GCM Grosvenor Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 with $9.4 billion of Capital Raised, 16% Growth in Assets Under Management and 24% Revenue Growth for the Year. Increases Stock Repurchase Plan by $20 million. CHICAGO, February 15, 2022 - GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a leading global alternative asset management solutions provider, today reported strong results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. "In 2021 we delivered on and exceeded the expectations we set for ourselves as a firm while delivering strong results for our clients," said Michael Sacks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GCM Grosvenor. "Our strong outlook for 2022 and beyond reflects a continuation of this momentum." Assets Under Management Assets Under Management increased 16% from December 31, 2020 (the "prior year") and increased 2% from September 30, 2021 (the "prior quarter") to $72.1 billion as of December 31, 2021

Fee-Paying Assets Under Management ("FPAUM") increased 13% from the prior year and increased 4% from the prior quarter to $58.7 billion as of December 31, 2021

Assets Under Management ("FPAUM") increased 13% from the prior year and increased 4% from the prior quarter to $58.7 billion as of December 31, 2021 Contracted Not Yet FPAUM increased 9% from the prior year and decreased 3% from the prior quarter to $7.7 billion as of December 31, 2021 Revenue1 Revenue to GCM Grosvenor increased 23% from the quarter ended December 31, 2020 ("prior year QTD") to $190.6 million and increased 24% from the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "prior year") to $531.6 million Fee-Related Revenue Fee-Related Revenue increased 17% from prior year QTD to $93.2 million and increased 12% from the prior year to $347.4 million Net Income and Adjusted Net Income GAAP Net Income Attributable to GCM Grosvenor Inc. was $14.2 million and $21.5 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively

Adjusted Net Income increased 23% from prior year QTD to $56.8 million and increased 31% from the prior year to $118.8 million Fee-Related Earnings Fee-Related Earnings increased 37% from prior year QTD to $36.8 million and increased 27% from the prior year to $120.4 million Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% from the prior year QTD to $80.6 million and increased 22% from the prior year to $179.1 million Includes fund reimbursement revenue of $3.2 million and $10.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, and $2.4 million and $8.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

Incentive Fees GCM Grosvenor's share of unrealized carried interest totaled $331 million of net asset value as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 149% over the prior year 2

Run-rate annual performance fees 3 of $45 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $6 million or 15% from $39 million as of December 31, 2020 Dividend GCM Grosvenor's Board of Directors approved a $0.10 per share dividend payable on March 15, 2022 to shareholders on record March 1, 2022 Increase in Stock Repurchase Plan GCM Grosvenor's Board of Directors increased its stock repurchase authorization under the company's existing stock repurchase plan authorized on August 6, 2021 by $20 million , from $25 million to $45 million

, from to The company's stock repurchase plan may be used to repurchase the company's outstanding Class A common stock ("Class A shares") and warrants to purchase Class A shares, as well as to reduce Class A shares to be issued to employees to satisfy associated tax obligations in connection with the settlement of equity-based awards granted under the company's 2020 Incentive Award Plan (and any successor equity plan thereto)

equity-based awards granted under the company's 2020 Incentive Award Plan (and any successor equity plan thereto) Class A shares and warrants may be repurchased from time to time in open market transactions, in privately negotiated transactions, pursuant to the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise, with the terms and conditions of these repurchases depending on legal requirements, price, market and economic conditions and other factors

10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise, with the terms and conditions of these repurchases depending on legal requirements, price, market and economic conditions and other factors The company is not obligated under the terms of the plan to repurchase any of its Class A shares or warrants, the plan has no expiration date and the plan may be suspended or terminated by the company at any time without prior notice

Class A shares and warrants repurchased as part of this plan will be canceled by the company Additional Information GCM Grosvenor also issued a detailed presentation of its results and a presentation containing supplemental financial data, both of which are available on GCM Grosvenor's website at https:// www.gcmgrosvenor.com/shareholder-events. Management will host a webcast and conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET today to discuss the company's results. The conference call will also be available via public webcast from the Public Shareholders section of GCM Grosvenor's website at www.gcmgrosvenor.com/public-shareholdersand a replay will be available on the website soon after the call's completion. To listen to the live broadcast, participants are encouraged to go to the site 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call time in order to register. The call can also be accessed by dialing 646-828-8193 /888-394-8218 and using the passcode: 6511963. For comparison purposes, presented as if the Mosaic repurchase occurred as of the earliest period presented. Run-Rate Annual Performance Fees reflect the potential annual performance fees generated by performance fee-eligible AUM at an 8% gross return for both multi-strategy and credit strategies, and a 10% gross return for specialized

opportunity strategies, before cash-based incentive fee related compensation.

About GCM Grosvenor GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $72 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years, and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of approximately 520 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, please visit: www.gcmgrosvenor.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected future performance of GCM Grosvenor's business. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation, including without limitation, the historical performance of GCM Grosvenor's funds may not be indicative of GCM Grosvenor's future results; risks related to redemptions and termination of engagements; effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on GCM Grosvenor's business; the variable nature of GCM Grosvenor's revenues; competition in GCM Grosvenor's industry; effects of government regulation or compliance failures; market, geopolitical and economic conditions; identification and availability of suitable investment opportunities; risks relating to our internal control over financial reporting; and risks related to the performance of GCM Grosvenor's investments. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed by GCM Grosvenor Inc. on May 10, 2021 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and GCM Grosvenor assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including fee-related revenue, fee- related earnings, adjusted pre-tax income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and net incentive fees attributable to GCM Grosvenor. These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue, net income, operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of historical non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP counterparts are included in below. GCM Grosvenor believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors about GCM Grosvenor. GCM Grosvenor's management uses these non-GAAP

measures to evaluate GCM's projected financial and operating performance. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore GCM Grosvenor's non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure that we present on a pre-tax and after-tax basis to evaluate our profitability. Adjusted pre-tax income represents net income attributable to GCM Grosvenor Inc. including (a) net income (loss) attributable to Grosvenor Capital Management Holdings, LLLP ("GCMH"), excluding (b) provision for income taxes, (c) changes in fair value of derivatives and warrants, (d) amortization expense, (e) partnership interest-based and non-cash compensation, (f) equity-based compensation, (g) unrealized investment income, (h) changes in tax receivable agreement ("TRA") liability and (i) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core performance, including charges related to corporate transactions and employee severance. We believe adjusted pre-tax income is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business. Adjusted net income represents adjusted pre-tax income minus adjusted income taxes, which represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate of 24.5% applied to adjusted pre-tax income for 2021 (adjusted from 25.0% in Q4 2021) and a 25.0% rate for 2020 and periods prior. The 24.5% and 25.0% are based on a federal statutory rate of 21.0% and a combined state, local and foreign rate net of federal benefits of 3.5% and 4.0%, respectively. As we were not subject to U.S. federal and state income taxes prior to the Transaction, the blended statutory rate of 25.0% has been applied to periods prior to the Transaction for comparability purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure which represents adjusted net income excluding (a) adjusted income taxes, (b) depreciation and amortization expense and (c) interest expense on our outstanding debt. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the performance of our core business across reporting periods. Fee-related earnings ("FRE") is a non-GAAP measure used to highlight earnings from recurring management fees and administrative fees. FRE represents Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted to exclude incentive fees and related compensation and (b) other non-operating income, and to include depreciation expense. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insights into the management fee driven operating profitability of our business. Fee-Related Revenue ("FRR") is a non-GAAP measure used to highlight revenues from recurring management fees and administrative fees. FRR represents total operating revenues less (a) incentive fees and (b) fund reimbursement revenue. Net incentive fees attributable to GCM Grosvenor is a non-GAAP measure used to highlight fees earned from incentive fees that are attributable to GCM Grosvenor. Net incentive fees represent incentive fees excluding (a) incentive fees contractually owed to others and (b) cash-based incentive fee related compensation. Fee-Paying Assets Under Management ("FPAUM") is a key performance indicator we use to measure the assets from which we earn management fees. Our FPAUM comprises the assets in our customized separate accounts and specialized funds from which we derive management fees. We classify customized separate account revenue as management fees if the client is charged an asset-based fee, which includes the vast majority of our discretionary AUM accounts. The FPAUM for our private market strategies typically represents committed, invested or scheduled capital during the investment period and invested capital following the expiration or termination of the investment period. Substantially all of