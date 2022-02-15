GCM Grosvenor : Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Transcript

GCM Grosvenor Fourth Quarter 2021 Results February 15, 2022 GCM Grosvenor Speakers: Stacie Selinger, GCM Grosvenor, Head of Investor Relations

Michael Sacks, GCM Grosvenor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jon Levin, GCM Grosvenor, President

Pam Bentley, GCM Grosvenor, Chief Financial Officer PRESENTATION Stacie Selinger: Thank you. Good morning. And welcome to GCM Grosvenor's fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings call. Today, I am joined by GCM Grosvenor's chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Sacks, President, Jon Levin, and Chief Financial Officer, Pam Bentley. Before we discuss this quarter's results, a reminder that all statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward looking statements. These statements regarding our current expectations for the business, our financial performance, and projections. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from our expectations of future results. Please refer to the factors discussed in the risk factor section of our 10-KA for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our earnings released available on the public shareholders section of our website. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements on this call. We'll also refer to non-GAAP measures that we view as important in assessing the performance of our business. A reconciliation of non-GAAP metrics to the nearest gaap metric can be found in our earnings presentation and earnings supplement, both of which are available on the public shareholder section of our website. Our goal is to continually improve how we communicate with and engage with our shareholders in that spirit. We look forward to your feedback. Thank you again for joining us. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Michael. Michael Sacks: Thank you Stacie. Our business performed really well in the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2021. As you can see on slide three, we met or exceeded consensus and our own guidance for fundraising revenue growth and profitability. Importantly, we added value to client portfolios, enjoying good investment results across our various verticals. For the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, we grew fee related revenue by 17% and 12%, fee related earnings by 37% and 27%, adjusted EBITDA by 19% and 22%, and adjusted net income by 23% and 31%. Based on the strength of these results, our board has increased our stock and warrant buyback program by an additional $20 million. The strength of 2021 has set us up well for 2022 and we reiterate our 2022 guidance for fee related revenue growth of 12% to 15% and fee related earnings growth of 20% to 25%. Last year's success was led by $9.4 billion of fundraising across the firm. Our fundraising was highly diversified across vertical, geography, client channel and account structure, as you can see on slides four and five. On slide five, we provided more information on specialized fundraising that we hope you find helpful. In 2021, we raised $1.5 billion for diverse managers. That total was comprised of $1 billion for our private equity vertical and

$500 million for our real estate vertical. The $1 billion of diverse manager capital raised for our private equity vertical includes a successful first fundraise of $770 million for our Advance fund. We look forward to delivering good results for Advance fund investors, bringing successor advanced funds to market, and growing that fund series over time. Infrastructure captured the largest share of our overall fundraising at $3.5 billion last year. Both our non- institutional or retail fundraising and our ESG and impact fundraising were important contributors. We believe both of these areas provide opportunity for significant growth going forward. Absolute return strategies had net flows in 2021 that were flat, and that was and remains our base case assumption. While 2021's strong fundraising and fee-paying AUM growth provides strong momentum for 2022, it's also important to look at the growth in our incentive opportunity that occurred last year. On slide 10, you can see that our run rate annual performance fees increased by 15% this past year, while the firm's share of carry at net asset value grew by $34 million or 11% in the fourth quarter and $198 million or 149% for the full year. The firm's investments also grew increasing by $25 million or 22% in the fourth quarter and $58 million or 72% for the year. Importantly in the fourth quarter and for the year, the firm captured a higher share of the increase in carry at net asset value, which should continue over time as our larger ownership of later carry vintages comes through. Looking at 2022, we like what we see. Our fundraising pipeline is larger than the one we enjoyed a year ago. We start the year with more business development resources than we have ever had before. And we have four specialized funds with solid track records in market, none of which are first time funds. The key drivers of our 2022 FRR growth are pretty straightforward. Our 12% to 15% guidance means that we need $42 - $52 million of FRR. We enter the year with approximately $17 million to $20 million of that growth pretty secure as it relates to the full year impact of our 2021 fundraising and the normal operation of our CNYFPAUM less distributions. That leaves us with $25 million to $32 million of FRR growth to achieve and we get that from $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion funds raised into FPAUM. Our plan has us raising those funds roughly equally between specialized funds and custom separate accounts. Just as 2021's success set us up well for 2022, repeating that success in 2022 will set us up well for 2023. Looking at slide 11, you can see the various opportunities that we think have legs and give us confidence with regard to the future. Consequently, we believe our FRR can continue to grow in 2023 and beyond, as it did in 2021 and as we have guided to for 2022. In closing, I want to say that I think our stock affords good value at these levels. As of Friday's close, we were trading at 15.6x trailing FRE and 14.4x trailing adjusted net income. We had a 4.4% dividend yield, we have solid growth prospects, and we've been around a while. Someone once said to me that when looking at P/E ratios, it's management's job to drive the E and the P will sort itself out. We continue to see a lot of opportunity for Grosvenor, and we're focused on driving the E. And with that, I'll turn it over to Jon. Jon Levin: Thank you, Michael. As Michael said in his remarks, it was a strong year for the firm in which we successfully drove returns for clients and harness the platform's flexibility to deliver solutions to clients across the full spectrum of alternatives. Our first job is to deliver strong risk adjusted returns for our clients

on an absolute and relative basis. We were pleased to deliver on that front in what was admittedly a positive environment for risk assets. Gross performance for absolute return strategies was 7.2% for the year and 9.3% annualized over last three years. Which means we exceeded client objectives and also generated sign significant alpha. We think the environment of heightened volatility and increasing interest rates sets us up well for absolute return strategies generally. Even though January was negative for performance, it was in line with our expectations, given a broader market sell off. Moving to our Strategic Investments Group, put simply, it's just a really exciting story. We have a unique origination engine, and we are leveraging it well to deliver for our clients. As a reminder, the SIG group pursues opportunistic direct and co-investments sourced in some way, shape or from the full breadth of the firm's open architecture, multi-alternatives platform. We primarily run three strategies out of this group. A more liquid strategy we call the Special Opportunities Fund a longer duration private equity-like strategy, which we refer to as the MAC franchise, and a credit only capability, which we call Strategic Credit. Returns across each strategy last year and since inception are fantastic. More broadly across private markets, we saw strong performance in every strategy, which in addition to delivering value to our clients caused total unrealized carry to double during the year. Private equity had exceptional returns last year, returning more than 30%. This includes our most recent vintages for our secondaries and co-investment funds setting those funds up well for strong overall performance. Our Real Estate vertical typically pursues value-add or opportunistic type investments through partnerships with smaller fund managers or operating partners. And after a period of modest impact from the pandemic, we have seen a strong returns recovery and are quite excited about the forecasted returns for our clients in those strategies. In Infrastructure, we generally target longer data time horizons and lower return targets than in PE and Real Estate, and we are pleased that even through the pandemic, we have continued to deliver on our goals, generating low single digit cash yields and low double digit net returns for clients. Michael spoke about 2022, and I want to dive a bit deeper on two areas that were significant drivers of our growth last year. First, Infrastructure was the largest contributor to our fundraising with $3.5 billion of capital raised. Infrastructure assets under management increased 34% in 2021 to $9.1 billion, the highest AUM increase in any strategy. The combination of cash yield generation, long dated capital appreciation, inflation protection, and a generally growing market opportunity has led to significant growth in infrastructure appetite globally. Layered on top of that generally constructive backdrop is the natural opportunity to drive ESG and impact initiatives through infrastructure capital deployment. So, we think this is only the beginning of this market's evolution. Our Infrastructure platform is ideally positioned to benefit from these dynamics. In an asset class with a longer time horizon, having a long-standing track record is paramount and we've been investing for two decades and have a cycle tested track record. We have experience, scale and deep relationships and multiple ways to implement our investment ideas, investing through the full range of primaries, secondaries, co-investments and directs. In an increasingly in-demand strategy, our platform-based approach provides the comprehensive solution to investors seeking diversified global exposure to infrastructure. The second driver, which we see accelerating in importance, is investors' focus on co-investment, secondaries, and direct investments. Our platform for these complimentary strategies benefits from our scale and relationships. The intelligence and insight into thousands of fund managers we actively track and invest with are critical to this effort. Further, successfully executing transactions requires experienced and deep teams that can move efficiently to complete transactions. The market increasingly recognizes

the strength of this value proposition, which has resulted in significantly higher flows into these areas. Last year, for example, 70% of our flows into private equity were into these transaction oriented investments. We see this dynamic persisting, which has the opportunity to impact not only our flows, but also our revenues. The economics to us for co-investing, secondary and direct investing are accretive to our business, while importantly, still representing a compelling economic value for opposition to investors. And of course, we can only win when our clients win. Each quarter, we will attempt to address a couple of the key themes driving the business, and there are many exciting stories to tell. Now I'll turn the call over to Pam to address our financial performance. Pam Bentley: Thank you, Jon. We are very pleased with our results for the fourth quarter and full year and enter 2022 in a position of strength with highly attractive tailwinds. Fee related revenue grew 17% for the quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and 12% year over year, both in line with or ahead of our guidance and indicative of the continued momentum in capital formation and investment performance. As Michael mentioned, the growth in fee paying AUM combined with our anticipated activation of contracted not yet fee paying AUM, yields approximately 6% of fee related revenue growth in 2022, nearly half of what we have guided before any incremental fundraising. And as Jon noted, we continue to see a very strong market for capital formation across the full breadth of the platform. A primary driver of this dynamic is our private market specialized fundraising, which we foresee being a meaningful contributor to revenue next year. Catch up management fees associated with these funds compound over time, so typically are higher in the back half of the year. To that point, catch up fees in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $4.3 million, the highest of any quarter during the year. In the first quarter of 2022, we do not anticipate any significant specialized fund closings. So therefore, there will be limited to no catchup fees in Q1 and we expect first quarter fee related revenue to be almost $3 million lower than the fourth quarter. As was the case in 2021, we expect our 12% to 15% revenue growth to be nonlinear and weighted heavily toward the back half of 2022. Our fee rates continue to be very stable across the business, a sign of our value proposition resonating in the market. We also continue to experience a mix shift towards higher fee activities, such as co- investments, direct investments, and secondaries. Mid last year we noted that we expected our administration fees would level off at less than $1 million per quarter and we expect that to occur starting in the first quarter of 2022. As a reminder, we provide administrative services primarily to private markets clients for over a quarter trillion dollars in assets. This is an ancillary service we offer to many of our clients, which has significant benefits in the form of client retention and data. Our fee related earnings compensation of $39.1 million was relatively flat in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2021, and less than 2% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020. As we discussed last quarter, we have aligned a greater portion of our compensation with achievement of investment performance and resulting incentive fees, given the growing incentive fee earnings power that Michael mentioned. With the broader environment, we expect fee related earnings compensation to increase by 6% to 8% in 2022, which is already incorporated into our fee related earnings guidance and anticipated margin expansion. Non-GAAP general and administrative and other expenses were $17.3 million in the quarter in