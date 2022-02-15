Log in
    GCMG   US36831E1082

GCM GROSVENOR INC.

(GCMG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/15 11:12:35 am
10.085 USD   +8.44%
GCM GROSVENOR : Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Press Release
PU
GCM GROSVENOR : Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Presentation
PU
GCM GROSVENOR : Fourth Quarter 2021 Supplemental Financial Data (pdf)
PU
GCM Grosvenor : Fourth Quarter 2021 Supplemental Financial Data (pdf)

02/15/2022 | 10:57am EST
2021 Fourth

Quarter

Supplemental

Financial Data

Note: This supplemental financial data should be read in conjunction with GCM Grosvenor's 2021 Fourth Quarter Results Earnings Presentation.

.

GAAP Statements of Income by Quarter (unaudited)

$000, except per share amounts and where otherwise noted

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

2Q'20

3Q'20

4Q'20

1Q'21

2Q'21

3Q'21

4Q'21

Revenues

Management fees

$

81,401

$

79,470

$

82,837

$

81,008

$

77,701

$

75,136

$

78,269

$

79,639

$

82,625

$

85,594

$

87,796

$

95,201

Incentive fees

22,703

9,774

33,342

18,346

3,233

13,041

21,774

73,602

18,214

32,227

29,178

94,234

Other operating income

1,538

1,650

2,383

1,942

1,683

1,953

1,703

2,247

2,380

1,882

1,101

1,160

Total operating revenues

105,642

90,894

118,562

101,296

82,617

90,130

101,746

155,488

103,219

119,703

118,075

190,595

Expenses

Employee compensation and benefits

58,864

53,309

62,311

68,483

55,477

55,667

75,315

202,006

83,353

75,834

72,867

101,783

General, administrative and other

21,789

22,207

20,641

23,821

24,596

16,242

17,263

26,530

24,532

21,651

20,131

22,037

Total operating expenses

80,653

75,516

82,952

92,304

80,073

71,909

92,578

228,536

107,885

97,485

92,998

123,820

Operating income (loss)

24,989

15,378

35,610

8,992

2,544

18,221

9,168

(73,048)

(4,666)

22,218

25,077

66,775

Investment income (loss)

(286)

3,394

2,962

1,451

3,373

(9,575)

7,902

9,042

13,048

13,459

13,732

12,256

Interest expense

(6,000)

(6,786)

(6,281)

(6,613)

(5,867)

(5,841)

(5,807)

(5,931)

(4,491)

(4,563)

(5,432)

(5,598)

Other income (expense)

(1,659)

(3,276)

(2,680)

3,121

(9,733)

(1,350)

446

1,075

1,317

(261)

1,329

1,009

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13,315)

14,057

(6,738)

(9,550)

10,084

Net other income (expense)

(7,945)

(6,668)

(5,999)

(2,041)

(12,227)

(16,766)

2,541

(9,129)

23,931

1,897

79

17,751

Income (loss) before income taxes

17,044

8,710

29,611

6,951

(9,683)

1,455

11,709

(82,177)

19,265

24,115

25,156

84,526

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

661

455

527

675

643

526

541

2,796

(663)

2,204

2,450

7,002

Net income (loss)

16,383

8,255

29,084

6,276

(10,326)

929

11,168

(84,973)

19,928

21,911

22,706

77,524

Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

-

-

-

-

2,093

185

3,322

8,469

8,089

11,738

-

-

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

3,178

3,920

5,194

929

2,536

(5,183)

6,520

7,744

8,589

11,708

10,142

6,473

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests in GCMH

13,205

4,335

23,890

5,347

(14,955)

5,927

1,326

(105,235)

703

(2,191)

8,508

56,828

Net income attributable to GCM Grosvenor Inc.

$

- $

- $

- $

- $

- $

- $

- $

4,049

$

2,547

$

656

$

4,056

$

14,223

Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock1 :

Basic

-

-

-

-

-

-

- $

0.10

$

0.06

$

0.01

$

0.09

$

0.32

Diluted

-

-

-

-

-

-

- $

(0.58)

$

(0.05)

$

(0.02)

$

0.03

$

0.29

Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding (000)1 :

Basic

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

39,985

42,084

44,563

44,388

44,040

Diluted

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

184,220

188,872

188,799

188,877

189,060

1. There were no shares of Class A common stock outstanding prior to November 17, 2020, therefore no earnings (loss) per share information has been presented for any period prior to that date

.

2

GAAP Statements of Income by Year (audited)

$000, except per share amounts and where otherwise noted

2019

2020

2021

Revenues

Management fees

$

324,716

$

310,745

$

351,216

Incentive fees

84,165

111,650

173,853

Other operating income

7,513

7,586

6,523

Total operating revenues

416,394

429,981

531,592

Expenses

Employee compensation and benefits

242,967

388,465

333,837

General, administrative and other

88,458

84,631

88,351

Total operating expenses

331,425

473,096

422,188

Operating income (loss)

84,969

(43,115)

109,404

Investment income

7,521

10,742

52,495

Interest expense

(25,680)

(23,446)

(20,084)

Other income (expense)

(4,494)

(9,562)

3,394

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

-

(13,315)

7,853

Net other income (expense)

(22,653)

(35,581)

43,658

Income (loss) before income taxes

62,316

(78,696)

153,062

Provision for income taxes

2,318

4,506

10,993

Net income (loss)

59,998

(83,202)

142,069

Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

-

14,069

19,827

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

13,221

11,617

36,912

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests in GCMH

46,777

(112,937)

63,848

Net income attributable to GCM Grosvenor Inc.

$

- $

4,049

$

21,482

Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock1 :

Basic

- $

0.10

$

0.49

Diluted

-

$

(0.58)

$

0.28

Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding (000)1 :

Basic

-

39,985

43,766

Diluted

-

184,220

189,059

1. For 2020, represents earnings per share of Class A common stock and weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding for the period from November 17, 2020 through December 31, 2020, the period following the Transaction

.

3

Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures by Quarter1

$000, except per share amount and where otherwise noted

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

2Q'20

3Q'20

4Q'20

1Q'21

2Q'21

3Q'21

4Q'21

Adjusted EBITDA

Revenues

Private markets strategies

$

35,940

$

36,966

$

40,122

$

37,957

$

36,464

$

36,548

$

38,588

$

38,390

$

40,373

$

42,360

$

43,643

$

49,071

Absolute return strategies

43,999

41,603

41,410

40,011

39,263

36,761

37,517

38,808

39,892

40,680

41,878

42,947

Management fees, net2

79,939

78,569

81,532

77,968

75,727

73,309

76,105

77,198

80,265

83,040

85,521

92,018

Administrative fees and other operating income

1,538

1,650

2,383

1,942

1,683

1,953

1,703

2,247

2,380

1,882

1,101

1,160

Fee-Related Revenue

81,477

80,219

83,915

79,910

77,410

75,262

77,808

79,445

82,645

84,922

86,622

93,178

Less:

Cash-based employee compensation and benefits, net3

(42,053)

(39,442)

(39,835)

(43,882)

(42,022)

(38,332)

(39,373)

(38,467)

(41,192)

(40,255)

(39,200)

(39,144)

General, administrative and other, net4

(18,357)

(19,335)

(17,101)

(17,422)

(17,827)

(11,822)

(12,811)

(14,202)

(16,260)

(17,211)

(16,452)

(17,252)

Fee-Related Earnings

$

21,067

$

21,442

$

26,979

$

18,606

$

17,561

$

25,108

$

25,624

$

26,776

$

25,193

$

27,456

$

30,970

$

36,782

Incentive fees:

Performance fees

$

63

$

20

$

3,923

$

10,407

$

605

$

132

$

884

$

51,105

$

6,113

$

2,891

$

316

$

42,627

Carried interest

22,640

9,754

29,419

7,939

2,628

12,909

20,890

22,497

12,101

29,336

28,862

51,607

Incentive fee related compensation and NCI:

Cash-based incentive fee related compensation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(11,454)

(1,833)

(868)

(3,380)

(21,921)

Carried interest compensation, net5

(12,006)

(5,051)

(16,185)

(6,318)

(1,201)

(7,819)

(12,155)

(13,795)

(7,503)

(17,967)

(17,022)

(26,587)

Carried interest attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4,861)

(1,922)

(3,484)

(1,077)

(1,333)

(4,773)

(2,219)

(7,764)

(4,430)

(10,561)

(3,187)

(3,126)

Realized investment income, net of amount attributable to noncontrolling

-

interests in subsidiaries6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

629

867

Interest income

190

376

214

284

296

52

19

10

7

4

4

3

Other (income) expense

(23)

(58)

(89)

28

118

15

50

(36)

51

13

21

(25)

Depreciation

655

603

616

670

696

536

540

542

473

407

408

400

Adjusted EBITDA

$

27,725

$

25,164

$

41,393

$

30,539

$

19,370

$

26,160

$

33,633

$

67,881

$

30,172

$

30,711

$

37,621

$

80,627

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

Adjusted EBITDA

$

27,725

$

25,164

$

41,393

$

30,539

$

19,370

$

26,160

$

33,633

$

67,881

$

30,172

$

30,711

$

37,621

$

80,627

Depreciation

(655)

(603)

(616)

(670)

(696)

(536)

(540)

(542)

(473)

(407)

(408)

(400)

Interest expense

(6,000)

(6,786)

(6,281)

(6,613)

(5,867)

(5,841)

(5,807)

(5,931)

(4,491)

(4,563)

(5,432)

(5,598)

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income

21,070

17,775

34,496

23,256

12,807

19,783

27,286

61,408

25,208

25,741

31,781

74,629

Adjusted income taxes7

(5,268)

(4,445)

(8,625)

(5,811)

(3,202)

(4,946)

(6,822)

(15,351)

(6,302)

(6,435)

(7,945)

(17,871)

Adjusted Net Income

$

15,802

$

13,330

$

25,871

$

17,445

$

9,605

$

14,837

$

20,464

$

46,057

$

18,906

$

19,306

$

23,836

$

56,758

Adjusted shares outstanding (000)8

185,117

185,117

185,117

185,117

185,117

185,117

185,117

185,117

188,872

189,424

188,877

189,060

Adjusted Net Income Per Share - diluted

$

0.09

$

0.07

$

0.14

$

0.09

$

0.05

$

0.08

$

0.11

$

0.25

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.13

$

0.30

1. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Per Share are Non-GAAP financial measures. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP slides for the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP metric

2-8. See Non-GAAP Financial Measure - Notes for definitions of these metrics

4

Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures by Year1

$000, except per share amount and where otherwise noted

2019

2020

2021

Adjusted EBITDA

Revenues

Private markets strategies

$

150,985

$

149,990

$

175,447

Absolute return strategies

167,023

152,349

165,397

Management fees, net2

318,008

302,339

340,844

Administrative fees and other operating income

7,513

7,586

6,523

Fee-Related Revenue

325,521

309,925

347,367

Less:

Cash-based employee compensation and benefits, net3

(165,212)

(158,194)

(159,791)

General, administrative and other, net4

(72,215)

(56,662)

(67,175)

Fee-Related Earnings

$

88,094

$

95,069

$

120,401

Incentive fees:

Performance fees

$

14,413

$

52,726

$

51,947

Carried interest

69,752

58,924

121,906

Incentive fee related compensation and NCI:

Cash-based incentive fee related compensation

-

(11,454)

(28,002)

Carried interest compensation, net5

(39,560)

(34,970)

(69,079)

Carried interest attributable to noncontrolling interests

(11,344)

(16,089)

(21,304)

Realized investment income, net of amount attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries6

-

-

1,496

Interest income

1,064

377

18

Other expense

(142)

147

60

Depreciation

2,544

2,314

1,688

Adjusted EBITDA

$

124,821

$

147,044

$

179,131

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

Adjusted EBITDA

$

124,821

$

147,044

$

179,131

Depreciation

(2,544)

(2,314)

(1,688)

Interest expense

(25,680)

(23,446)

(20,084)

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income

96,597

121,284

157,359

Adjusted income taxes7

(24,149)

(30,321)

(38,553)

Adjusted Net Income

$

72,448

$

90,963

$

118,806

Adjusted shares outstanding (000)8

185,117

185,117

189,059

Adjusted Net Income Per Share - diluted

$

0.39

$

0.49

$

0.63

1. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Per Share are Non-GAAP financial measures. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP slides for the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP metric

2-8. See Non-GAAP Financial Measure - Notes for definitions of these metrics

5

