GCM Grosvenor : Fourth Quarter 2021 Supplemental Financial Data (pdf)

2021 Fourth
Quarter
Supplemental
Financial Data
Note: This supplemental financial data should be read in conjunction with GCM Grosvenor's 2021 Fourth Quarter Results Earnings Presentation.
GAAP Statements of Income by Quarter (unaudited)
$000, except per share amounts and where otherwise noted
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
2Q'20
3Q'20
4Q'20
1Q'21
2Q'21
3Q'21
4Q'21
Revenues
Management fees
$
81,401
$
79,470
$
82,837
$
81,008
$
77,701
$
75,136
$
78,269
$
79,639
$
82,625
$
85,594
$
87,796
$
95,201
Incentive fees
22,703
9,774
33,342
18,346
3,233
13,041
21,774
73,602
18,214
32,227
29,178
94,234
Other operating income
1,538
1,650
2,383
1,942
1,683
1,953
1,703
2,247
2,380
1,882
1,101
1,160
Total operating revenues
105,642
90,894
118,562
101,296
82,617
90,130
101,746
155,488
103,219
119,703
118,075
190,595
Expenses
Employee compensation and benefits
58,864
53,309
62,311
68,483
55,477
55,667
75,315
202,006
83,353
75,834
72,867
101,783
General, administrative and other
21,789
22,207
20,641
23,821
24,596
16,242
17,263
26,530
24,532
21,651
20,131
22,037
Total operating expenses
80,653
75,516
82,952
92,304
80,073
71,909
92,578
228,536
107,885
97,485
92,998
123,820
Operating income (loss)
24,989
15,378
35,610
8,992
2,544
18,221
9,168
(73,048)
(4,666)
22,218
25,077
66,775
Investment income (loss)
(286)
3,394
2,962
1,451
3,373
(9,575)
7,902
9,042
13,048
13,459
13,732
12,256
Interest expense
(6,000)
(6,786)
(6,281)
(6,613)
(5,867)
(5,841)
(5,807)
(5,931)
(4,491)
(4,563)
(5,432)
(5,598)
Other income (expense)
(1,659)
(3,276)
(2,680)
3,121
(9,733)
(1,350)
446
1,075
1,317
(261)
1,329
1,009
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(13,315)
14,057
(6,738)
(9,550)
10,084
Net other income (expense)
(7,945)
(6,668)
(5,999)
(2,041)
(12,227)
(16,766)
2,541
(9,129)
23,931
1,897
79
17,751
Income (loss) before income taxes
17,044
8,710
29,611
6,951
(9,683)
1,455
11,709
(82,177)
19,265
24,115
25,156
84,526
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
661
455
527
675
643
526
541
2,796
(663)
2,204
2,450
7,002
Net income (loss)
16,383
8,255
29,084
6,276
(10,326)
929
11,168
(84,973)
19,928
21,911
22,706
77,524
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
-
2,093
185
3,322
8,469
8,089
11,738
-
-
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
3,178
3,920
5,194
929
2,536
(5,183)
6,520
7,744
8,589
11,708
10,142
6,473
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests in GCMH
13,205
4,335
23,890
5,347
(14,955)
5,927
1,326
(105,235)
703
(2,191)
8,508
56,828
Net income attributable to GCM Grosvenor Inc.
$
- $
- $
- $
- $
- $
- $
- $
4,049
$
2,547
$
656
$
4,056
$
14,223
Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock1 :
Basic
-
-
-
-
-
-
- $
0.10
$
0.06
$
0.01
$
0.09
$
0.32
Diluted
-
-
-
-
-
-
- $
(0.58)
$
(0.05)
$
(0.02)
$
0.03
$
0.29
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding (000)1 :
Basic
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
39,985
42,084
44,563
44,388
44,040
Diluted
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
184,220
188,872
188,799
188,877
189,060
1. There were no shares of Class A common stock outstanding prior to November 17, 2020, therefore no earnings (loss) per share information has been presented for any period prior to that date
2
GAAP Statements of Income by Year (audited)
$000, except per share amounts and where otherwise noted
2019
2020
2021
Revenues
Management fees
$
324,716
$
310,745
$
351,216
Incentive fees
84,165
111,650
173,853
Other operating income
7,513
7,586
6,523
Total operating revenues
416,394
429,981
531,592
Expenses
Employee compensation and benefits
242,967
388,465
333,837
General, administrative and other
88,458
84,631
88,351
Total operating expenses
331,425
473,096
422,188
Operating income (loss)
84,969
(43,115)
109,404
Investment income
7,521
10,742
52,495
Interest expense
(25,680)
(23,446)
(20,084)
Other income (expense)
(4,494)
(9,562)
3,394
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
-
(13,315)
7,853
Net other income (expense)
(22,653)
(35,581)
43,658
Income (loss) before income taxes
62,316
(78,696)
153,062
Provision for income taxes
2,318
4,506
10,993
Net income (loss)
59,998
(83,202)
142,069
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
-
14,069
19,827
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
13,221
11,617
36,912
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests in GCMH
46,777
(112,937)
63,848
Net income attributable to GCM Grosvenor Inc.
$
- $
4,049
$
21,482
Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock1 :
Basic
- $
0.10
$
0.49
Diluted
-
$
(0.58)
$
0.28
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding (000)1 :
Basic
-
39,985
43,766
Diluted
-
184,220
189,059
1. For 2020, represents earnings per share of Class A common stock and weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding for the period from November 17, 2020 through December 31, 2020, the period following the Transaction
3
Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures by Quarter1
$000, except per share amount and where otherwise noted
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
2Q'20
3Q'20
4Q'20
1Q'21
2Q'21
3Q'21
4Q'21
Adjusted EBITDA
Revenues
Private markets strategies
$
35,940
$
36,966
$
40,122
$
37,957
$
36,464
$
36,548
$
38,588
$
38,390
$
40,373
$
42,360
$
43,643
$
49,071
Absolute return strategies
43,999
41,603
41,410
40,011
39,263
36,761
37,517
38,808
39,892
40,680
41,878
42,947
Management fees, net2
79,939
78,569
81,532
77,968
75,727
73,309
76,105
77,198
80,265
83,040
85,521
92,018
Administrative fees and other operating income
1,538
1,650
2,383
1,942
1,683
1,953
1,703
2,247
2,380
1,882
1,101
1,160
Fee-Related Revenue
81,477
80,219
83,915
79,910
77,410
75,262
77,808
79,445
82,645
84,922
86,622
93,178
Less:
Cash-based employee compensation and benefits, net3
(42,053)
(39,442)
(39,835)
(43,882)
(42,022)
(38,332)
(39,373)
(38,467)
(41,192)
(40,255)
(39,200)
(39,144)
General, administrative and other, net4
(18,357)
(19,335)
(17,101)
(17,422)
(17,827)
(11,822)
(12,811)
(14,202)
(16,260)
(17,211)
(16,452)
(17,252)
Fee-Related Earnings
$
21,067
$
21,442
$
26,979
$
18,606
$
17,561
$
25,108
$
25,624
$
26,776
$
25,193
$
27,456
$
30,970
$
36,782
Incentive fees:
Performance fees
$
63
$
20
$
3,923
$
10,407
$
605
$
132
$
884
$
51,105
$
6,113
$
2,891
$
316
$
42,627
Carried interest
22,640
9,754
29,419
7,939
2,628
12,909
20,890
22,497
12,101
29,336
28,862
51,607
Incentive fee related compensation and NCI:
Cash-based incentive fee related compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(11,454)
(1,833)
(868)
(3,380)
(21,921)
Carried interest compensation, net5
(12,006)
(5,051)
(16,185)
(6,318)
(1,201)
(7,819)
(12,155)
(13,795)
(7,503)
(17,967)
(17,022)
(26,587)
Carried interest attributable to noncontrolling interests
(4,861)
(1,922)
(3,484)
(1,077)
(1,333)
(4,773)
(2,219)
(7,764)
(4,430)
(10,561)
(3,187)
(3,126)
Realized investment income, net of amount attributable to noncontrolling
-
interests in subsidiaries6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
629
867
Interest income
190
376
214
284
296
52
19
10
7
4
4
3
Other (income) expense
(23)
(58)
(89)
28
118
15
50
(36)
51
13
21
(25)
Depreciation
655
603
616
670
696
536
540
542
473
407
408
400
Adjusted EBITDA
$
27,725
$
25,164
$
41,393
$
30,539
$
19,370
$
26,160
$
33,633
$
67,881
$
30,172
$
30,711
$
37,621
$
80,627
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
Adjusted EBITDA
$
27,725
$
25,164
$
41,393
$
30,539
$
19,370
$
26,160
$
33,633
$
67,881
$
30,172
$
30,711
$
37,621
$
80,627
Depreciation
(655)
(603)
(616)
(670)
(696)
(536)
(540)
(542)
(473)
(407)
(408)
(400)
Interest expense
(6,000)
(6,786)
(6,281)
(6,613)
(5,867)
(5,841)
(5,807)
(5,931)
(4,491)
(4,563)
(5,432)
(5,598)
Adjusted Pre-Tax Income
21,070
17,775
34,496
23,256
12,807
19,783
27,286
61,408
25,208
25,741
31,781
74,629
Adjusted income taxes7
(5,268)
(4,445)
(8,625)
(5,811)
(3,202)
(4,946)
(6,822)
(15,351)
(6,302)
(6,435)
(7,945)
(17,871)
Adjusted Net Income
$
15,802
$
13,330
$
25,871
$
17,445
$
9,605
$
14,837
$
20,464
$
46,057
$
18,906
$
19,306
$
23,836
$
56,758
Adjusted shares outstanding (000)8
185,117
185,117
185,117
185,117
185,117
185,117
185,117
185,117
188,872
189,424
188,877
189,060
Adjusted Net Income Per Share - diluted
$
0.09
$
0.07
$
0.14
$
0.09
$
0.05
$
0.08
$
0.11
$
0.25
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.13
$
0.30
1. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Per Share are Non-GAAP financial measures. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP slides for the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP metric
2-8. See Non-GAAP Financial Measure - Notes for definitions of these metrics
4
Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures by Year1
$000, except per share amount and where otherwise noted
2019
2020
2021
Adjusted EBITDA
Revenues
Private markets strategies
$
150,985
$
149,990
$
175,447
Absolute return strategies
167,023
152,349
165,397
Management fees, net2
318,008
302,339
340,844
Administrative fees and other operating income
7,513
7,586
6,523
Fee-Related Revenue
325,521
309,925
347,367
Less:
Cash-based employee compensation and benefits, net3
(165,212)
(158,194)
(159,791)
General, administrative and other, net4
(72,215)
(56,662)
(67,175)
Fee-Related Earnings
$
88,094
$
95,069
$
120,401
Incentive fees:
Performance fees
$
14,413
$
52,726
$
51,947
Carried interest
69,752
58,924
121,906
Incentive fee related compensation and NCI:
Cash-based incentive fee related compensation
-
(11,454)
(28,002)
Carried interest compensation, net5
(39,560)
(34,970)
(69,079)
Carried interest attributable to noncontrolling interests
(11,344)
(16,089)
(21,304)
Realized investment income, net of amount attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries6
-
-
1,496
Interest income
1,064
377
18
Other expense
(142)
147
60
Depreciation
2,544
2,314
1,688
Adjusted EBITDA
$
124,821
$
147,044
$
179,131
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
Adjusted EBITDA
$
124,821
$
147,044
$
179,131
Depreciation
(2,544)
(2,314)
(1,688)
Interest expense
(25,680)
(23,446)
(20,084)
Adjusted Pre-Tax Income
96,597
121,284
157,359
Adjusted income taxes7
(24,149)
(30,321)
(38,553)
Adjusted Net Income
$
72,448
$
90,963
$
118,806
Adjusted shares outstanding (000)8
185,117
185,117
189,059
Adjusted Net Income Per Share - diluted
$
0.39
$
0.49
$
0.63
1. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Per Share are Non-GAAP financial measures. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP slides for the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP metric
2-8. See Non-GAAP Financial Measure - Notes for definitions of these metrics
5
