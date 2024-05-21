Jo Natauri, Former Goldman Sachs Partner and Global Head of Private Healthcare Investing, Launches New Firm with Support of Preeminent Healthcare Executives

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invidia Capital Management, a healthcare investment firm founded by former Goldman Sachs partner Jo Natauri, has announced its launch with a strategic investment from GCM Grosvenor, a leading global alternative asset management solutions provider.



Natauri brings over 25 years of healthcare investing, operating, and investment banking experience to Invidia. She most recently served as Global Head of Private Healthcare Investing at Goldman Sachs, from which she departed in December 2023 after 17 years with the firm. Invidia has assembled an impressive team of senior advisors with deep knowledge and experience in the $4.5+ trillion healthcare sector. Since the firm’s inception, Natauri has built a highly experienced team with expertise in operations, strategy, and deal execution. Jo has hired Vince Cuticello as Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, Alice Kennon as Head of Operations and Capital Formation and six additional investment team members with experience at Goldman Sachs, TPG, KKR, Barclays, Partners Group, and Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System.

Invidia will focus on upper-middle market investment opportunities where it believes that cost containment, quality, access, and innovation are well-positioned to address some of the most pressing global healthcare challenges and, consequently, where such assets are best poised for sustained, long-term growth.

"We are thrilled to unveil Invidia and our vision to build a differentiated healthcare investment platform that will offer comprehensive and thoughtful solutions to founders and management teams as they endeavor to grow their businesses and best serve their stakeholders. As the healthcare industry becomes increasingly complex, we believe we are well-positioned by virtue of our expertise, networks, and experience of investing in the sector to deliver unique value to our CEO partners and investors,” Natauri announced. “We are fortunate to have GCM Grosvenor as a strategic partner at launch, given their track record of success in identifying and supporting world-class investment talent, and we are committed to making Invidia a leading force in healthcare innovation."

In addition to her role as partner and Global Head of Private Healthcare Investing, Natauri was an active member of Goldman Sachs’ Corporate Investment Committee, Sustainable Investing Investment Committee, and Life Sciences Investing Committee. She has served on the boards of healthcare investments Avantor, Parexel, MyEyeDr, MDVIP, and MedVet, among others.

“Healthcare is a rewarding sector for investors; it serves a critical role for patients, their families, and society. Success requires a firm like Invidia, which can partner on capital, content, and connections to deliver value in a highly specialized sector. Jo’s goal for Invidia was to build a firm that creates value while having an impact, making this a special opportunity for leaders who aspire to leave a mark.” said Meghan FitzGerald, professor, investor, and Tenet Healthcare board member, who joined Invidia as an early advisor.

Elizabeth Browne, Co-Head of GCM Grosvenor's Elevate strategy, said, "Jo and her partners are emblematic of the quality, integrity, and depth of expertise we seek when establishing strategic partnerships. We are confident that Invidia is building something special in the healthcare sector and are humbled to have the opportunity to be a part of their story.”

Elevate strategy Co-Head, Kevin Nickelberry added, “Jo’s career experience, domain expertise, and network have uniquely prepared her to build and lead a world-class healthcare investment firm successfully. We are excited to partner with her and the Invidia team to support their vision.”

As of March 31, 2024, GCM Grosvenor had approximately $20 billion of assets under management ("AUM") invested with small and emerging managers and roughly $16 billion of AUM with diverse managers.

About Invidia Capital Management

Invidia Capital Management is a private equity firm primarily focused on upper-middle market investment opportunities in North America. Specializing in healthcare services, Invidia is dedicated to supporting industry leaders and companies committed to enhancing cost-effectiveness, quality, and accessibility, all while driving innovation. Led by Jo Natauri, a healthcare industry investment veteran, Invidia brings together an experienced team across investing, operations, and strategy. Headquartered in New York, Invidia Capital Management is poised to significantly contribute to the advancement and success of its portfolio companies and the broader healthcare landscape.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $79 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Sydney. For more information, visit gcmgrosvenor.com.

