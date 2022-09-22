BTV Discusses ESG with GCM Mining, Green Impact Partners, Greenlane Renewables, Vertex Resource Group, & Electric Royalties

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - On national TV Sat. September 24 & Sun. September 25, 2022 - BTV-Business Television showcases emerging companies in the markets.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bx1M4A9e8i4

Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM) (OTCQX: TPRFF) - Recently, GCM combined with Aris Gold to create a leading Americas gold producer that will continue under the name 'Aris Mining Corporation'. BTV explores the ESG programs GCM has implemented impacting their local communities.

Green Impact Partners Inc. (TSXV: GIP) - Green Impact Partners shares their vision with BTV on creating a sustainable, inclusive planet through the development of the world's cleanest energy, with a near-term focus on developing renewable natural gas projects throughout North America.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSX: GRN) - Greenlane shares their mission with BTV: to clean up the natural gas grid and the transportation sector; two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (TSXV: VTX) - BTV visits this ~950 employee firm and leading provider of environmental solutions spanning a variety of sectors from mining to government.

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF) - Electric Royalties is a royalty company set to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities needed for the clean energy transition including electric vehicles, batteries, and large-scale energy storage.

About BTV:

On air for 24 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV highlights up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Sept 24 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Sept 25 @ 5:30pm ET

Bell Express Vu - Saturday Sept 24 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Sept 25 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV:

Biz Television Network - Sun Oct 2 @ 8:30am ET

Suggest a Company to Feature!

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com

To receive BTV news, click here to subscribe

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138000