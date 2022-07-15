Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. GCM Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCM   CA36168L1058

GCM MINING CORP.

(GCM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:04 2022-07-15 pm EDT
3.170 CAD   -3.35%
GCM MINING : Segovia Exploration Update
GCM MINING CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
BTV Investor Alert Video - GCM Mining: Colombia's Largest Gold Producer Diversifying with Toroparu Project in Guyana

07/15/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2022) - GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM) - Executive Chairman, Serafino Iacono talks about GCM's Toroparu Project. The mid-tier Latin American gold and silver producer is listed on the TSX under the symbol GCM.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/gcm-mining-largest-producer-of-gold-in-colombia-btv-investing-news-30sec/

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM)

https://www.gcm-mining.com/overview/default.aspx

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131018


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 411 M - -
Net income 2022 79,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 244 M 244 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 2 081
Free-Float 97,0%
Technical analysis trends GCM MINING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,50 $
Average target price 8,66 $
Spread / Average Target 247%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lombardo Paredes Arenas Chief Executive Officer
Michael M. Davies Chief Financial Officer
Serafino Rose Iacono Executive Chairman
Hernán Juan Jose Martínez Torres Independent Director
Robert James Metcalfe Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GCM MINING CORP.-38.46%244
NEWMONT CORPORATION-11.34%43 821
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-11.02%27 859
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-15.81%19 561
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-35.94%19 053
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-17.78%15 342