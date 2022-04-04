GCM Mining : Corporate Presentation - April 2022

www.gcm-mining.com

April 2022 Presentation

This presentation contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects, and, specifically, statements concerning anticipated growth in annual gold production, future cash costs and AISC, future G&A and capex, free cash flow, dividend payments, future debt repayments, mineral reserve and resource estimates, exploration programs, commencement of Toroparu operations, equity investments strategy, re-rating potential and other statements that are not historical facts. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of GCM Mining to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 31, 2022 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this presentation and GCM Mining disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All amounts are denominated in U.S. dollars, unless indicated otherwise.