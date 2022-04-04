GCM Mining : Corporate Presentation - April 2022

www.gcm-mining.com
April 2022 Presentation
This presentation contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects, and, specifically, statements concerning anticipated growth in annual gold production, future cash costs and AISC, future G&A and capex, free cash flow, dividend payments, future debt repayments, mineral reserve and resource estimates, exploration programs, commencement of Toroparu operations, equity investments strategy, re-rating potential and other statements that are not historical facts. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of GCM Mining to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 31, 2022 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this presentation and GCM Mining disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
All amounts are denominated in U.S. dollars, unless indicated otherwise.
Disclaimer
Forward-Looking Statements
• Emerging mid-tier Latin American gold producer.
• Successful operational improvements in the last seven years.
• Segovia is one of the highest-grade global underground gold mines.
• Strong profit margins and low-cost structure.
• Paying a monthly Dividend with an annual yield equivalent to > 3%.
• Project portfolio adds diversification and scale.
• Sixth year in a row of replacing or increasing reserves at Segovia. A 14% increase in M&I Resource ounces and 41% increase in Inferred resource ounces. 18% increase in reserves.
• Robust balance sheet. Fully funded to build Toroparu.
• Updated Mineral Resource estimate and positive PEA for Toroparu announced on December 1, 2021.
• Seasoned team with proven track record and experience in Latin America.
• Proven long-term ESG strategy.
Two Cornerstone Assets: The Path to
> 400,000 Ounces
GCM Mining at a Glance
Overview
Segovia Operations 100% ownershipToroparu Project 100% ownershipEquity Investments
High-Grade Underground Mines
One of the Largest Undeveloped Gold Deposits in the Americas
One of the Top 5 Highest-Grade Underground Global Gold Mines. 12.84 g/t in 2021
8.4 Million Ounces M&I Gold Resources; 5.4 Mozs Au mineable over 24 years in PEA
2021 Production 206,389 ozs; 1.5 Million Ounces Over Last 11 Years
Advanced Development Stage Project with Key Permits in Place
RPP Title in Historic Mining District with Significant Exploration Upside
2020/2021 Drilling has Identified Higher- Grade Gold Structures Being Incorporated in a New Geologic Model in the December 2021 PEA
28.6% equity interest
TSX-V: DSLV
Completed ~97,000 m of drilling in 2021. 91,000 m of drilling planned in 2022 including brownfield targets.
Guyana is Poised to be the World's
Fastest Growing Economy According to the IMF
Growth Through Diversification
Latin American Gold Produced
44% equity interest
TSX: ARIS
Marmato Colombia
Soto Norte Colombia
Juby Ontario
Lomero
Guia Antigua
Zancudo
Spain
Colombia
Colombia
Capital Structure
Exchanges
TSX: GCM OTCQX: TPRFF
Market Capitalization
CA$571.7 million (1)
Common Shares 97.9 millionWarrants:
GCM.WT.B: 10.2 million @ CA$2.21 (2024 expiry)
Unlisted: 16.9 million @ CA$1.90 to CA$6.50 (2022-2024 expiry)
Stock Options: 3.0 million @ CA$2.55 to CA$6.88 (2022-2027 expiry)
Convertible Debentures
CA$18 million @ CA$4.75 (2024 expiry)
Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026
US$300 million at 6.875% coupon
52 Week High/ Low
CA$8.40/ CA$4.50
NCIB(2)
Commenced October 20, 2021. Bought back and cancelled 284,201 shares in January 2022; 856,902 cumulative
Fully Diluted 131.7 million shares
