  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GCM Resources Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCM   GB00B00KV284

GCM RESOURCES PLC

(GCM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:30:09 2023-06-09 am EDT
4.425 GBX   -1.67%
07:04aGCM Resources notes share move amid coal supply shortage in Bangladesh
AN
04/07Singapore Exchange Reprimands Former CEO, Other Board Members of Magnus Energy
MT
03/22EARNINGS UPDATES: Pendragon yearly profit falls as costs rise
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GCM Resources notes share move amid coal supply shortage in Bangladesh

06/09/2023 | 07:04am EDT
(Alliance News) - GCM Resources PLC on Friday noted the recent share price increase in the past 3 days amid reports of coal supply shortages and "significant" power load shedding in Bangladesh.

GCM shares fell 5.6% to 4.25 pence each in London on Friday around midday. They are up 44% over the past 5 days, however.

The resource exploration and development company is focused on the Phulbari coal and power project in north-west Bangladesh.

GCM said that in Bangladesh there is a "suggested move towards developing and extracting coal from its own domestic mines, rather than rely predominantly on imported coal."

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1,68 M -2,11 M -2,11 M
Net Debt 2022 3,75 M 4,71 M 4,71 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,06x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,44 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 73,3%
Managers and Directors
Vee Mun Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Keith Fulton Finance Director & Secretary
Mohamed Najib bin Abdul Aziz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gary Norman Lye Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GCM RESOURCES PLC-1.10%11
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED15.96%79 916
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-4.14%24 282
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-9.45%17 201
COAL INDIA LIMITED1.36%17 035
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED1.73%14 402
