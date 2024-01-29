GCM Resources PLC - London-based mining and energy company - Reports pretax loss in year to June 30, 2023 of GBP1.3 million, narrowed from GBP1.7 million the year prior. No revenue. Operating expenses fell to GBP728,000 from GBP750,000, pre-development expenditure tumbled to GBP180,000 from GBP414,000. Basic loss per share was 0.7 pence compared to 1.1p the year before. Shares will remain suspended until the settlement and completion of subscription to raise GBP500,000, previously announced on Friday last.
Current stock price: shares suspended at 2.80 pence
12-month change: down 99%
