GCP Applied Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
09/27/2022 | 03:16pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Feld Peter A
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GCP Applied Technologies Inc. [GCP]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
C/O STARBOARD VALUE LP , 201 E LAS OLAS BOUELEVARD, SUITE 1000
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
FORT LAUDERDALE
FL
33301
Feld Peter A
C/O STARBOARD VALUE LP
201 E LAS OLAS BOUELEVARD, SUITE 1000
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL33301
X
/s/ Peter A. Feld
2022-09-27
Explanation of Responses:
(1)
Disposed of pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, by and among Cyclades Parent, Inc., Cyclades Merger Sub, Inc., GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (the "Issuer") and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., dated December 5, 2021, whereby each outstanding share of the Issuer's common stock was cancelled at the effective time of the merger and converted into the right to receive a cash payment of $32.00 per share.
(2)
Starboard Value LP ("Starboard") serves as the investment manager or manager of certain managed accounts and private investment funds (collectively, the "Starboard Accounts"), which hold the securities reported herein and as such may be deemed to beneficially own such securities. The Reporting Person, as a Managing Member of Starboard, may be deemed to beneficially own the securities held by the Starboard Accounts for purposes of Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Reporting Person expressly disclaims beneficial ownership of such securities except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
GCP Applied Technologies Inc. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 19:15:02 UTC.