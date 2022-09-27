GCP Applied Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
09/27/2022 | 03:16pm EDT
Ownership Submission
Campos David
GCP Applied Technologies Inc. [GCP]
Campos David
C/O GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC., 2325
LAKEVIEW PARKWAY, SUITE 500
ALPHARETTA, GA30009
President, SCC Americas
/s/ Michael W. Valente, Attorney-in-Fact
2022-09-27
Explanation of Responses:
(1)
Disposed of pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, by and among Cyclades Parent, Inc., Cyclades Merger Sub, Inc., GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (the "Issuer") and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., dated December 5, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"), whereby each outstanding share of the Issuer's common stock was cancelled at the effective time (the "Effective Time") of the merger (the "Merger") and converted into the right to receive a cash payment of $32.00 per share (the "Merger Consideration").
(2)
Disposed of pursuant to the Merger Agreement, whereby unvested restricted stock units ("Company RSUs") which were outstanding as of immediately prior to the Effective Time and subject solely to service-based vesting conditions fully vested, and each Company RSU that was outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time was canceled at the Effective Time, in exchange for cash payments in the amount of the Merger Consideration (without interest).
(3)
Represents shares of Issuer common stock issued under Company performance based stock units ("Company PBUs") that became vested in connection with the Merger.
(4)
Disposed of pursuant to the Merger Agreement, whereby each Company PBU that was outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time was canceled at the Effective Time, in exchange for cash payments in the amount of the Merger Consideration (without interest).
GCP Applied Technologies Inc. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 19:15:05 UTC.