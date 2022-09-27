Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCP   US36164Y1010

GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(GCP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-26 pm EDT
32.01 USD   +0.06%
03:16pGcp Applied Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
03:16pGcp Applied Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
03:16pGcp Applied Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GCP Applied Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/27/2022 | 03:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Ogilvie Marran H.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GCP Applied Technologies Inc. [GCP] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC., 2325 , LAKEVIEW PARKWAY, SUITE 500
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
ALPHARETTA GA 30009
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Ogilvie Marran H.
C/O GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC., 2325
LAKEVIEW PARKWAY, SUITE 500
ALPHARETTA, GA30009 		X

Signatures
/s/ Michael W. Valente, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-09-27
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Disposed of pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, by and among Cyclades Parent, Inc., Cyclades Merger Sub, Inc., GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (the "Issuer") and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., dated December 5, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"), whereby each outstanding share of the Issuer's common stock was cancelled at the effective time (the "Effective Time") of the merger (the "Merger") and converted into the right to receive a cash payment of $32.00 per share (the "Merger Consideration").
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 19:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC.
03:16pGcp Applied Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
03:16pGcp Applied Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
03:16pGcp Applied Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
03:16pGcp Applied Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
03:16pGcp Applied Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
03:16pGcp Applied Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
03:16pGcp Applied Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
03:16pGcp Applied Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
12:55pGcp Applied Technologies Inc. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion..
AQ
09/26Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Scratching Out Small Gains Near Monday Clos..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 030 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 369 M 2 369 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 32,01 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target -0,03%
Managers and Directors
Simon M. Bates President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig A. Merrill Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Peter Alexander Feld Non-Executive Chairman
Robyn Hooker McCall Chief Information Officer
Amy Randall VP-Research, Engineering & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC.1.11%2 369
CRH PLC-24.14%24 076
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-18.63%21 839
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-25.84%20 460
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-28.28%19 707
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED2.66%13 411