GCP Applied Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

(1) Disposed of pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, by and among Cyclades Parent, Inc., Cyclades Merger Sub, Inc., GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (the "Issuer") and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., dated December 5, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"), whereby each outstanding share of the Issuer's common stock was cancelled at the effective time (the "Effective Time") of the merger (the "Merger") and converted into the right to receive a cash payment of $32.00 per share (the "Merger Consideration").

(2) Disposed of pursuant to the Merger Agreement, whereby unvested restricted stock units ("Company RSUs") which were outstanding as of immediately prior to the Effective Time and subject solely to service-based vesting conditions fully vested, and each Company RSU that was outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time was canceled at the Effective Time, in exchange for cash payments in the amount of the Merger Consideration (without interest).

(3) Represents shares of Issuer common stock issued under Company performance based stock units ("Company PBUs") that became vested in connection with the Merger.