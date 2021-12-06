Log in
    GCP   US36164Y1010

GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(GCP)
  Report
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Saint-Gobain

12/06/2021
MILWAUKEE, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Saint-Gobain. 

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/gcp-applied-technologies-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges GCP Applied Technologies' financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet GCP Applied Technologies shareholders will receive only $32.00 per share, in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for GCP Applied Technologies by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if GCP Applied Technologies accepts a superior bid. GCP Applied Technologies insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of GCP Applied Technologies' board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for GCP Applied Technologies.

If you own GCP Applied Technologies common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/gcp-applied-technologies-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

