THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own personal ﬁnancial advice immediately from your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other independent ﬁnancial adviser, duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA") if you are resident in the United Kingdom or, if not, from another appropriately authorised independent ﬁnancial adviser.

If you sell or have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Ordinary Shares please send this document, together with the accompanying Form of Proxy, as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer is or was effected, for delivery to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold only part of your holding of Ordinary Shares you should retain these documents and consult the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale was effected.

The Company is a closed ended collective investment fund incorporated as a public company limited by shares in Jersey on 7 September 2015 with an unlimited life and is established in Jersey as a listed fund pursuant to the Jersey Listed Fund Guide published by the Jersey Financial Services Commission ("JFSC"), as amended from time to time, and the Collective Investment Funds (Jersey) Law 1988, as amended. The Company is regulated by the JFSC. The JFSC has not reviewed or approved this document.

The deﬁnitions used in this document are set out in the section headed "Deﬁnitions" on pages 28 to 31 of this document.

GCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a company incorporated in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991

(as amended) with registered number 119412)

Recommended Proposals for the Orderly Realisation of the Company,

with associated

Adoption of a Revised Investment Objective and Policy,

Adoption of Revised Articles,

Approval of amendments to the Existing Investment Management Agreement

and

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at IFC 5, St Helier, Jersey JE1 1ST at 10.15 a.m. (BST) on 20 May 2024, is set out at the end of this document.

All Shareholders are encouraged to vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting and, if their Shares are not held directly, to arrange for their nominee to vote on their behalf. Shareholders are requested to return the Form of Proxy accompanying this document. To be valid, the Form of Proxy must be completed and signed in accordance with the instructions thereon and returned so as to be received by Link Market Services (Jersey) Limited, IFC 5, St Helier, Jersey JE1 1ST as soon as possible but in any event so as to arrive not later than

10.15 a.m. (BST) on 16 May 2024. Alternatively, you can submit a proxy vote electronically at https://www.signalshares.com.

If you are a member of CREST, you may be able to make a proxy appointment or instruction using CREST, such instruction to be received by no later than 10.15 a.m. (BST) on 16 May 2024. Further details can be found in the notes to the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting.

If you are an institutional investor you may also be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform, a process which has been agreed by the Company and approved by the Registrar. For further information regarding Proxymity, please go to www.proxymity.io.

The appointment of a proxy will not prevent you from attending and voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting in person if you wish (and are so entitled).