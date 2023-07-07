Today at 04:54 am

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd - London-based UK asset backed loan investor - Extends existing GBP50 million revolving credit facility to August 2024. Says the maturity date was previously August 2023. The 12-month extension maintains the previous facility under the same terms.

Current stock price: 60.77 pence, up 1.6% on Friday morning in London

12-month change: down 36%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.