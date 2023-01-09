GCP Infrastructure Investments : Notice of Annual General Meeting

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited
Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
Letter from the Chairman continued
Of GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited
Below is an explanation in respect of some of the Resolutions to be proposed at the AGM:
Ordinary Resolutions
Resolutions 1 to 13 (inclusive) are all proposed as Ordinary Resolutions. Ordinary Resolutions each require a simple majority of votes cast at the AGM by Shareholders entitled to vote and present in person or by proxy to vote in favour in order for it to be passed.
Annual report and financial statements (Resolution 1)
The Directors are required to present the report of the Directors and the audited annual report and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2022 to the meeting.
Remuneration Report (Resolution 2)
Although it is not a requirement under Companies Law to have the annual report on remuneration approved by Shareholders, the Board believes that as a company whose shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange it is best practice to do so.
The annual remuneration report provides details on Directors' remuneration during the year and is subject to an advisory shareholder vote, however, no Director's remuneration is conditional upon passing Resolution 2.
Election and re-election of Directors (Resolutions 3 to 8 inclusive)
The Board consists of six Directors, all of whom are non-executive and are considered to be independent.
All Directors except Andrew Didham and Alex Yew served throughout the year under review. Andrew served from 1 December 2021, and Alex Yew was appointed on 1 November 2022. Under the provisions of the Company's Articles, the Directors retire by rotation with one-third of the Directors submitting themselves for election at each annual general meeting of the Company. The Board recognises that, as a FTSE 250 Company and in line with good corporate governance set out in the AIC Code, all Directors should put themselves forward for re-election every year. In addition, Alex Yew will be offering himself up for election.
The Board recommends that each Director standing for election/re-election should be elected/re-elected based on such Director's professional qualifications and experience (as more fully described in each Director's biographical detailed on pages 78 to 79 of the GCP Annual Report). The Board believes that each Director standing for election/re-election continues to be effective and demonstrates commitment to his/her respective role and that their appointment/re-appointment is important to the overall long-term sustainable success of the Company.
Any election (or retirement) of Directors will be made in accordance with applicable Jersey regulatory requirements.
Approval of the Company's dividend payment policy (Resolution 9)
The Company's policy is to pay dividends on a quarterly basis, with dividends declared in January, April, July, and October and usually paid in or around March, June, September and December in each financial period. As the last dividend in respect of any financial period is payable prior to the relevant annual general meeting, it is declared as an interim dividend and accordingly, there is no final dividend payable.
The Board is conscious that this means that Shareholders will not be given the opportunity to vote on the payment of a final dividend. Accordingly, it has been decided that Shareholders will be asked to confirm their approval of the Company's dividend policy to continue to pay quarterly interim dividends which the Directors have determined will be a target of 7.0 pence per Ordinary Share with effect from the financial year commencing 1 October 2022 as set out on page 38 of the GCP Annual Report.
To re-appoint KPMG as auditors of the Company and to authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor (Resolution 10 and 11)
At each general meeting at which the Company's financial statements are presented to its members, the Company is required to appoint an auditor to serve from the conclusion of that meeting until the conclusion of the next such meeting. The Board, on the recommendation of the Audit and Risk Committee, recommends the re-appointment of KPMG.
Resolution 11 gives authority to the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration.
Scrip dividend (Resolution 12)
In accordance with Article 117 of the Articles, the Board may, when authorised pursuant to an Ordinary Resolution, offer a scrip dividend alternative to enable Shareholders to increase their holding in the Company without incurring dealing costs or stamp duty. In the event that a Shareholder elects for a scrip dividend alternative, that Shareholder will receive further Ordinary Shares instead of cash in respect of all or part of any dividend declared by the Directors and the Company will benefit from the retention of the cash that would have otherwise been paid out by way of a dividend to that Shareholder. Any cash retained as a result of Shareholders electing for the scrip dividend alternative may be reinvested in accordance with the Company's investment objective, policy and strategy. The current authority which authorises the Board to offer a scrip dividend alternative is due to expire at the conclusion of the AGM. It is therefore proposed that a further authority be granted for the Directors to offer holders of Ordinary Shares the right to elect to receive Ordinary Shares instead of cash in respect of any dividend which may be declared by the Directors from time to time, such authority to expire at the conclusion of the Company's annual general meeting in 2028.