GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a Jersey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company is focused primarily on investments in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The Company's investment objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term dividends and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term. The Company seeks to generate exposure to the debt of United Kingdom infrastructure project companies, their owners or their lenders and related and/or similar assets, which provide regular and predictable long term cash flows. It will invest at least 75% of its total assets, directly or indirectly, in investments with exposure to infrastructure projects (core projects). It may also invest up to an absolute maximum of 25% of its total assets in non-core projects. It invests in various sectors, including healthcare, waste, education and other. Gravis Capital Management Limited acts as investment adviser of the Company.

Sector Closed End Funds