GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd - Jersey-based investment fund which specialises in UK infrastructure - Reports fall in net asset value. NAV per share in its third financial quarter to June 30 declines 2.0% to 110.02 pence per share from 112.24p at March 31. Exposure to diversified and partially inflation protected portfolio over the three months increases to 52 from 49 investments, with the total valuation remaining at GBP1.1 billion. Meanwhile, as at June 30 the company bought back 5.9 million shares under its share buyback programme announced on March 14, under which it has the approval to buy back up to 132.6 million shares. On August 11, GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd and GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd announced that they aim to merge with RM Infrastructure Income PLC.
Current stock price: 69.00 pence, down 0.3% on Wednesday
12-month change: down 37%
By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.