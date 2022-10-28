Advanced search
    GCP   JE00B6173J15

GCP INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(GCP)
2022-10-28
99.53 GBX   -0.27%
04:34aIN BRIEF: GCP Infrastructure Investments net asset value grows
AI
10/26GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited Announces Dividend for the Period from 1 July 2022 to 30 September 2022; Payable on 6 December 2022
CI
08/04GCP INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
IN BRIEF: GCP Infrastructure Investments net asset value grows

10/28/2022 | 04:34am EDT
GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd - FTSE 250-listed Jersey, UK-based investment fund focused on UK infrastructure projects - Net asset value per share at September 30 grows 8.5% to 112.80 pence from 103.92p a year ago. The portfolio's weight-adjusted average annualised yield dropped mildly to 7.9% from 8.0%. Principal outstanding fell to GBP1.0 billion from GBP1.1 billion as average life decreased to 10 years from 12 years.

Current stock price: 98.80 pence, down 1.0% on Friday

12-month change: down 8.2%

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -1.19% 17868.32 Delayed Quote.-22.89%
GCP INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS LIMITED -0.27% 99.532 Delayed Quote.-7.93%
Financials
Sales 2021 76,5 M - -
Net income 2021 62,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 941 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 6,97%
Capitalization 883 M 1 024 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,75x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
Andrew Didham Non-Executive Chairman
Ian William Reeves Non-Executive Director
Julia Chapman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Mckenzie Gray Independent Non-Executive Director
Dawn Crichard Non-Executive Director
