IN BRIEF: GCP Infrastructure Investments net asset value grows

GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd - FTSE 250-listed Jersey, UK-based investment fund focused on UK infrastructure projects - Net asset value per share at September 30 grows 8.5% to 112.80 pence from 103.92p a year ago. The portfolio's weight-adjusted average annualised yield dropped mildly to 7.9% from 8.0%. Principal outstanding fell to GBP1.0 billion from GBP1.1 billion as average life decreased to 10 years from 12 years.

Current stock price: 98.80 pence, down 1.0% on Friday

12-month change: down 8.2%

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

