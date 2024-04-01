GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (“GCT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCTS), a leading designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G semiconductor solutions, today announced the appointment of Nelson C. Chan to its Board of Directors, effective March 26, 2024.

“We are pleased to welcome Nelson Chan to our Board of Directors,” said John Schlaefer, Chief Executive Officer of GCT. “Mr. Chan’s extensive and prominent board experience, deep understanding of 5G and AI technology, as well as his strong leadership skills will be a crucial asset to GCT as we embark on our new journey as a publicly listed company.”

Mr. Chan joins GCT with many years of extensive board experience. He is currently Chair of the Board of Directors of Synaptics and a member of the Board of Directors of Deckers Outdoors and Twist Bioscience. Mr. Chan was previously Chair of the Board of Directors of Adesto Technologies, Chair of the Board of Directors of Outerwall, and a member of the Board of Directors of Affymetrix, Silicon Laboratories, Inc., and Socket Mobile. He also serves on the Board of Directors of several private companies. Mr. Chan served as Chief Executive Officer of Magellan Corporation and served in various Senior Management positions at SanDisk Corporation, including as Executive Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Business.

“I’m honored to be joining GCT and look forward to working with my fellow board members and the management team,” said Mr. Chan. “I see tremendous opportunity for the future of the company and believe GCT is well-positioned to take full advantage of the growing 5G market.”

Mr. Chan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of California at Santa Barbara and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Santa Clara University.

About GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc.

GCT is a leading fabless designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G LTE semiconductor solutions. GCT’s market-proven LTE solutions have enabled fast and reliable LTE connectivity to numerous commercial devices such as smartphones, tablets, hotspots, USB dongles, routers, M2M applications, etc., for the world’s top LTE carriers. GCT’s system-on-chip solutions integrate radio frequency, baseband modem, and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete 5G and 4G platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability, and cost-effectiveness. For more information, visit www.gctsemi.com

