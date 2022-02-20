GDI Property : Half Year Accounts

This Appendix 4D should be read in conjunction with the half yearly financial report of GDI Property Group for the half year
ended 31 December 2021.
1.
GDI Property Group
This report is for GDI Property Group ("GDI"), comprising the stapled entities GDI Property Group Limited (ACN 166 479 189)
("the Company") and GDI Property Trust (ARSN 166 598 161) ("the Trust").
GDI was formed on 16 December 2013 by the stapling of shares in the Company to units in the Trust. Each stapled security
consists of one share in the Company and one unit in the Trust, which pursuant to a Co‐operation Deed dated 25 November
2013, cannot be dealt with or traded separately.
The responsible entity of the Trust is GDI Funds Management Limited (ACN 107 354 003, AFSL 253 142), a wholly owned
subsidiary of the Company.
For the purposes of statutory reporting, the stapled entity, GDI, is accounted for as a consolidated group. Accordingly, one
of the Trust.
2.
Reporting period
The financial information contained in this report is for the six‐month period from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021.
3.
Highlights of the results
December 2021
December 2020
$'000
$'000
Revenue from ordinary activities
28,919
26,037
Comprehensive net profit attributable to securityholders after tax
37,874
5,811
Funds from operations (FFO1)
15,376
14,252
Distribution to security holders
20,850
21,004
Cents
cents
Funds from operations per security
2.845
2.632
Distributions per security
3.875
3.875
Payout ratio
‐ Distributions as a % of FFO
136%
147%
‐ Distributions as a % of AFFO2
182%
258%
Basic earnings per security3
7.01
1.07
Diluted earnings per security3
6.96
1.07
1 FFO is a Property Council of Australia definition which adjusts AIFRS net profit for non‐cash changes in investment properties, non‐cash impairment of goodwill, non‐cash
fair value adjustments to financial instruments, amortisation of incentives, straight‐line adjustments and other unrealised one‐off items. A reconciliation of total
comprehensive income for the period to FFO is provided at section 2.1 of the Directors' Report.
2 AFFO adjusts FFO for incentives paid during the period and maintenance capex.
3 This calculation is based on the comprehensive profit attributable to stapled security holders of GDI.
GDI Property Group (ASX: GDI)
Appendix 4D
GDI Property Group Limited ACN 166 479 189
Results for announcement to the market
GDI Property Trust ARSN 166 598 161
Period ended 31 December 2021
Total assets
Total borrowings
Securityholders equity
Market capitalisation
Net tangible assets per security ($) Security price ($)
Securities on issue
Weighted average securities on issue
December 2021
June 2021
$'000
$'000
1,007,852
996,436
205,913
208,557
710,024
696,556
594,572
607,026
December 2021
June 2021
1.284
1.250
1.105
1.120
538,074,504
541,987,836
540,420,895
541,752,496
4. Commentary on the results
Refer to the Directors' Report of the 31 December 2021 half yearly financial report for a commentary on the results of GDI.
5. Dividends/distributions declared and paid and dividend/distribution reinvestment plan
Distributions/dividends declared or paid in respect of the reporting period were:
Amount per
Total
Franked amount
security
distribution
per security
FY21 final - paid 31 August 2021
cents
$'000
cents
3.875
21,002
‐
FY22 interim - declared 10 December 2021
3.875
20,850
‐
No distribution reinvestment plan was operated by GDI.
6. Changes in control over group entities
During the period GDI established GDI No. 47 Pty Limited and GDI No. 48 Pty Limited, both wholly owned subsidiaries of GDI Funds Management Limited, GDI Carparks Pty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of GDI Investment Management Limited, and GDI No. 47 Trust and GDI No. 48 Trust, both wholly owned subsidiaries of GDI Property Trust. GDI No. 47 Pty Limited acts as the trustee of GDI No. 47 Trust, established to acquire and own 419‐431 Murray St, Perth. GDI No. 48 Pty Limited acts as the trustee of GDI No. 48 Trust, established to acquire and own 301‐311 Wellington St, Perth.
7. Compliance statement
This Appendix 4D has been prepared in accordance with AASB Standards (including Australian interpretations) and other Forstandards acceptable to the ASX. This Appendix 4D and the half yearly financial reports upon which it is based use the same
accounting policies.
The financial report for the six‐month period ended 31 December 2021 has been reviewed by the auditors for GDI.
A copy of the GDI half yearly financial report for the six months ended 31 December 2021, with the auditor's review conclusion, has been lodged with the ASX.
2
GDI Property Group
GDI Property Group Limited
ACN 166 479 189
Half Yearly Financial Report
31 December 2021
GDI Property Group comprises GDI Property Group Limited ACN 166 479 189 (the Company) and its subsidiaries and GDI Property Trust ARSN 166 598 161 (the Trust) and its subsidiaries. The responsible entity of the Trust is GDI Funds Management Limited ACN 107 354 003, AFSL 253 142, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
The Directors of GDI Property Group Limited ACN 166 479 189 ("the Company") and GDI Funds Management Limited ACN 107 354 003; AFSL 253 142 as Responsible Entity for GDI Property Trust ARSN 166 598 161 ("the Trust") present their report together with the half yearly financial report of the Company and its controlled entities and the Trust and its controlled
onlyentities for the six‐month period ended 31 December 2021. Shares in the Company are stapled to units in the Trust to form GDI Property Group ("GDI").
The half yearly financial reports of the Company and its subsidiaries and the Trust and its subsidiaries have been presented jointly in accordance with ASIC Class Oder 13/1050 relating to combining or consolidating accounts under stapling and for the purpose of fulfilling the requirements of the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"). The Responsible Entity of the Trust is GDI Funds Management Limited. GDI Funds Management Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and shares a common board.
1. Directors
The following persons were Directors of the Company and GDI Funds Management Limited during the half year and to the date of this Directors' Report:
Director
Appointment date
Gina Anderson
Independent Chairman
5 November 2013
John Tuxworth
Independent Non‐Executive
20 February 2017
Giles Woodgate
Independent Non‐Executive
16 November 2017
Stephen Burns
Independent Non‐Executive
15 November 2018
Steve Gillard
Managing Director
5 November 2013
2. Review of results and operations
The Board monitors a range of financial information and operating performance indicators to measure performance over time. The Board uses several measures to monitor the success of GDI's overall strategy, most importantly Funds From Operations ("FFO") and GDI's total return, calculated as the movement in net tangible assets ("NTA") per security plus distributions per security. FFO is a Property Council of Australia definition which adjusts statutory AIFRS net profit for non‐ cash changes in investment properties, non‐cash impairment of goodwill, non‐cash fair value adjustments to financial instruments, amortisation of incentives, straight‐line adjustments and other unrealised one‐off items.
2.1 Financial performance
The reconciliation between GDI's FFO and its statutory profit for the period ended 31 December 2021 is as follows:
GDI
31 December 2021
31 December 2020
$'000
$'000
Total comprehensive income for the year
40,115
10,476
Portfolio acquisition and other transaction costs
3,598
823
Contribution resulting from consolidated trusts
(4,894)
(4,295)
Distributions/funds management fees received from consolidated trusts
2,087
2,190
Straight lining adjustments
503
497
Amortisation of leasing fees and incentives
4,398
6,410
Amortisation of loan establishment costs
326
196
Depreciation
7
152
Net fair value (gain) / loss on investment property
(22,263)
(2,318)
Net fair value (gain) / loss on interest rate swaps
(666)
121
Profit on sale of investment property
(7,834)
‐
Funds From Operations
15,376
14,252
Cents
Cents
Funds From Operations per stapled security
2.845
2.632
1
