GDI Property : Half Year Accounts

3 This calculation is based on the comprehensive profit attributable to stapled security holders of GDI.

comprehensive income for the period to FFO is provided at section 2.1 of the Directors' Report.

fair value adjustments to financial instruments, amortisation of incentives, straight‐line adjustments and other unrealised one‐off items. A reconciliation of total

1 FFO is a Property Council of Australia definition which adjusts AIFRS net profit for non‐cash changes in investment properties, non‐cash impairment of goodwill, non‐cash

The financial information contained in this report is for the six‐month period from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021.

useof the stapled entities must be the 'deemed acquirer' of the other, with the Company being chosen as the deemed acquirer

For the purposes of statutory reporting, the stapled entity, GDI, is accounted for as a consolidated group. Accordingly, one

consists of one share in the Company and one unit in the Trust, which pursuant to a Co‐operation Deed dated 25 November

GDI was formed on 16 December 2013 by the stapling of shares in the Company to units in the Trust. Each stapled security

This Appendix 4D should be read in conjunction with the half yearly financial report of GDI Property Group for the half year

A copy of the GDI half yearly financial report for the six months ended 31 December 2021, with the auditor's review conclusion, has been lodged with the ASX.

The financial report for the six‐month period ended 31 December 2021 has been reviewed by the auditors for GDI.

This Appendix 4D has been prepared in accordance with AASB Standards (including Australian interpretations) and other Forstandards acceptable to the ASX. This Appendix 4D and the half yearly financial reports upon which it is based use the same

During the period GDI established GDI No. 47 Pty Limited and GDI No. 48 Pty Limited, both wholly owned subsidiaries of GDI Funds Management Limited, GDI Carparks Pty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of GDI Investment Management Limited, and GDI No. 47 Trust and GDI No. 48 Trust, both wholly owned subsidiaries of GDI Property Trust. GDI No. 47 Pty Limited acts as the trustee of GDI No. 47 Trust, established to acquire and own 419‐431 Murray St, Perth. GDI No. 48 Pty Limited acts as the trustee of GDI No. 48 Trust, established to acquire and own 301‐311 Wellington St, Perth.

Refer to the Directors' Report of the 31 December 2021 half yearly financial report for a commentary on the results of GDI.

GDI Property Group comprises GDI Property Group Limited ACN 166 479 189 (the Company) and its subsidiaries and GDI Property Trust ARSN 166 598 161 (the Trust) and its subsidiaries. The responsible entity of the Trust is GDI Funds Management Limited ACN 107 354 003, AFSL 253 142, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

GDI PROPERTY GROUP

DIRECTORS' REPORT

For the six‐month period ended 31 December 2021

The Directors of GDI Property Group Limited ACN 166 479 189 ("the Company") and GDI Funds Management Limited ACN 107 354 003; AFSL 253 142 as Responsible Entity for GDI Property Trust ARSN 166 598 161 ("the Trust") present their report together with the half yearly financial report of the Company and its controlled entities and the Trust and its controlled

onlyentities for the six‐month period ended 31 December 2021. Shares in the Company are stapled to units in the Trust to form GDI Property Group ("GDI").

The half yearly financial reports of the Company and its subsidiaries and the Trust and its subsidiaries have been presented jointly in accordance with ASIC Class Oder 13/1050 relating to combining or consolidating accounts under stapling and for the purpose of fulfilling the requirements of the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"). The Responsible Entity of the Trust is GDI Funds Management Limited. GDI Funds Management Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and shares a common board.

1. Directors

The following persons were Directors of the Company and GDI Funds Management Limited during the half year and to the date of this Directors' Report:

Director Appointment date use Gina Anderson Independent Chairman 5 November 2013 John Tuxworth Independent Non‐Executive 20 February 2017 Giles Woodgate Independent Non‐Executive 16 November 2017 Stephen Burns Independent Non‐Executive 15 November 2018 Steve Gillard Managing Director 5 November 2013 2. Review of results and operations personalFor

The Board monitors a range of financial information and operating performance indicators to measure performance over time. The Board uses several measures to monitor the success of GDI's overall strategy, most importantly Funds From Operations ("FFO") and GDI's total return, calculated as the movement in net tangible assets ("NTA") per security plus distributions per security. FFO is a Property Council of Australia definition which adjusts statutory AIFRS net profit for non‐ cash changes in investment properties, non‐cash impairment of goodwill, non‐cash fair value adjustments to financial instruments, amortisation of incentives, straight‐line adjustments and other unrealised one‐off items.

2.1 Financial performance

The reconciliation between GDI's FFO and its statutory profit for the period ended 31 December 2021 is as follows: