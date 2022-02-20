Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. GDI Property Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GDI   AU000000GDI7

GDI PROPERTY GROUP

(GDI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/18 12:10:44 am
1.02 AUD   +0.49%
05:41pGDI PROPERTY : Half year presentation
PU
05:31pGDI PROPERTY : Half Year Accounts
PU
2021GDI Property Group completed the acquisition of 419-431 Murray Street in Perth.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GDI Property : Half Year Accounts

02/20/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
1

GDI Property Group (ASX: GDI)

Appendix 4D

GDI Property Group Limited ACN 166 479 189

Results for announcement to the market

GDI Property Trust ARSN 166 598 161

Period ended 31 December 2021

Appendix 4D

Results for announcement to the market

GDI PROPERTY GROUP

This Appendix 4D should be read in conjunction with the half yearly financial report of GDI Property Group for the half year

ended 31 December 2021.

1.

GDI Property Group

This report is for GDI Property Group ("GDI"), comprising the stapled entities GDI Property Group Limited (ACN 166 479 189)

("the Company") and GDI Property Trust (ARSN 166 598 161) ("the Trust").

only

GDI was formed on 16 December 2013 by the stapling of shares in the Company to units in the Trust. Each stapled security

consists of one share in the Company and one unit in the Trust, which pursuant to a Co‐operation Deed dated 25 November

2013, cannot be dealt with or traded separately.

The responsible entity of the Trust is GDI Funds Management Limited (ACN 107 354 003, AFSL 253 142), a wholly owned

subsidiary of the Company.

For the purposes of statutory reporting, the stapled entity, GDI, is accounted for as a consolidated group. Accordingly, one

useof the stapled entities must be the 'deemed acquirer' of the other, with the Company being chosen as the deemed acquirer

of the Trust.

2.

Reporting period

The financial information contained in this report is for the six‐month period from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021.

3.

Highlights of the results

December 2021

December 2020

$'000

$'000

Revenue from ordinary activities

28,919

26,037

Comprehensive net profit attributable to securityholders after tax

37,874

5,811

Funds from operations (FFO1)

15,376

14,252

Distribution to security holders

20,850

21,004

Cents

cents

personal

Funds from operations per security

2.845

2.632

Distributions per security

3.875

3.875

Payout ratio

‐ Distributions as a % of FFO

136%

147%

‐ Distributions as a % of AFFO2

182%

258%

Basic earnings per security3

7.01

1.07

Diluted earnings per security3

6.96

1.07

1 FFO is a Property Council of Australia definition which adjusts AIFRS net profit for non‐cash changes in investment properties, non‐cash impairment of goodwill, non‐cash

For

fair value adjustments to financial instruments, amortisation of incentives, straight‐line adjustments and other unrealised one‐off items. A reconciliation of total

comprehensive income for the period to FFO is provided at section 2.1 of the Directors' Report.

2 AFFO adjusts FFO for incentives paid during the period and maintenance capex.

3 This calculation is based on the comprehensive profit attributable to stapled security holders of GDI.

GDI Property Group (ASX: GDI)

Appendix 4D

GDI Property Group Limited ACN 166 479 189

Results for announcement to the market

GDI Property Trust ARSN 166 598 161

Period ended 31 December 2021

only

Total assets

Total borrowings

Securityholders equity

Market capitalisation

Net tangible assets per security ($) Security price ($)

Securities on issue

Weighted average securities on issue

December 2021

June 2021

$'000

$'000

1,007,852

996,436

205,913

208,557

710,024

696,556

594,572

607,026

December 2021

June 2021

1.284

1.250

1.105

1.120

538,074,504

541,987,836

540,420,895

541,752,496

use

4. Commentary on the results

Refer to the Directors' Report of the 31 December 2021 half yearly financial report for a commentary on the results of GDI.

5. Dividends/distributions declared and paid and dividend/distribution reinvestment plan

Distributions/dividends declared or paid in respect of the reporting period were:

personal

Amount per

Total

Franked amount

security

distribution

per security

FY21 final - paid 31 August 2021

cents

$'000

cents

3.875

21,002

FY22 interim - declared 10 December 2021

3.875

20,850

No distribution reinvestment plan was operated by GDI.

6. Changes in control over group entities

During the period GDI established GDI No. 47 Pty Limited and GDI No. 48 Pty Limited, both wholly owned subsidiaries of GDI Funds Management Limited, GDI Carparks Pty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of GDI Investment Management Limited, and GDI No. 47 Trust and GDI No. 48 Trust, both wholly owned subsidiaries of GDI Property Trust. GDI No. 47 Pty Limited acts as the trustee of GDI No. 47 Trust, established to acquire and own 419‐431 Murray St, Perth. GDI No. 48 Pty Limited acts as the trustee of GDI No. 48 Trust, established to acquire and own 301‐311 Wellington St, Perth.

7. Compliance statement

This Appendix 4D has been prepared in accordance with AASB Standards (including Australian interpretations) and other Forstandards acceptable to the ASX. This Appendix 4D and the half yearly financial reports upon which it is based use the same

accounting policies.

The financial report for the six‐month period ended 31 December 2021 has been reviewed by the auditors for GDI.

A copy of the GDI half yearly financial report for the six months ended 31 December 2021, with the auditor's review conclusion, has been lodged with the ASX.

2

For personal use only

GDI Property Group

GDI Property Group Limited

ACN 166 479 189

Half Yearly Financial Report

31 December 2021

GDI Property Group comprises GDI Property Group Limited ACN 166 479 189 (the Company) and its subsidiaries and GDI Property Trust ARSN 166 598 161 (the Trust) and its subsidiaries. The responsible entity of the Trust is GDI Funds Management Limited ACN 107 354 003, AFSL 253 142, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

GDI PROPERTY GROUP

CONTENTS

Directors' Report.............................................................................................................................................................

1

Auditor's Independence Declaration................................................................................................................................

7

Financial Report ..............................................................................................................................................................

8

only

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income .......................................................................

8

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ........................................................................................................................

9

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ......................................................................................................................

10

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.................................................................................................................................

12

Notes to the Financial Statements ........................................................................................................................................

13

1.

Summary of significant accounting policies ..............................................................................................................

13

use

2.

Property revenue.......................................................................................................................................................

14

3.

Finance costs .............................................................................................................................................................

14

4.

Non‐current assets held for sale ...............................................................................................................................

15

5.

Other assets...............................................................................................................................................................

15

6.

Investment properties...............................................................................................................................................

15

7.

Borrowings ................................................................................................................................................................

18

8.

Dividends/distributions paid/payable .......................................................................................................................

19

9.

Segment reporting.....................................................................................................................................................

19

10.

Fair value measurements ..........................................................................................................................................

21

personalFor

11.

Contingent liabilities..................................................................................................................................................

24

12.

Events after the reporting date .................................................................................................................................

24

Directors' Declaration ...................................................................................................................................................

25

Independent Auditor's Review Report ...........................................................................................................................

26

GDI PROPERTY GROUP

DIRECTORS' REPORT

For the six‐month period ended 31 December 2021

The Directors of GDI Property Group Limited ACN 166 479 189 ("the Company") and GDI Funds Management Limited ACN 107 354 003; AFSL 253 142 as Responsible Entity for GDI Property Trust ARSN 166 598 161 ("the Trust") present their report together with the half yearly financial report of the Company and its controlled entities and the Trust and its controlled

onlyentities for the six‐month period ended 31 December 2021. Shares in the Company are stapled to units in the Trust to form GDI Property Group ("GDI").

The half yearly financial reports of the Company and its subsidiaries and the Trust and its subsidiaries have been presented jointly in accordance with ASIC Class Oder 13/1050 relating to combining or consolidating accounts under stapling and for the purpose of fulfilling the requirements of the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"). The Responsible Entity of the Trust is GDI Funds Management Limited. GDI Funds Management Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and shares a common board.

1. Directors

The following persons were Directors of the Company and GDI Funds Management Limited during the half year and to the date of this Directors' Report:

Director

Appointment date

use

Gina Anderson

Independent Chairman

5 November 2013

John Tuxworth

Independent Non‐Executive

20 February 2017

Giles Woodgate

Independent Non‐Executive

16 November 2017

Stephen Burns

Independent Non‐Executive

15 November 2018

Steve Gillard

Managing Director

5 November 2013

2. Review of results and operations

personalFor

The Board monitors a range of financial information and operating performance indicators to measure performance over time. The Board uses several measures to monitor the success of GDI's overall strategy, most importantly Funds From Operations ("FFO") and GDI's total return, calculated as the movement in net tangible assets ("NTA") per security plus distributions per security. FFO is a Property Council of Australia definition which adjusts statutory AIFRS net profit for non‐ cash changes in investment properties, non‐cash impairment of goodwill, non‐cash fair value adjustments to financial instruments, amortisation of incentives, straight‐line adjustments and other unrealised one‐off items.

2.1 Financial performance

The reconciliation between GDI's FFO and its statutory profit for the period ended 31 December 2021 is as follows:

GDI

31 December 2021

31 December 2020

$'000

$'000

Total comprehensive income for the year

40,115

10,476

Portfolio acquisition and other transaction costs

3,598

823

Contribution resulting from consolidated trusts

(4,894)

(4,295)

Distributions/funds management fees received from consolidated trusts

2,087

2,190

Straight lining adjustments

503

497

Amortisation of leasing fees and incentives

4,398

6,410

Amortisation of loan establishment costs

326

196

Depreciation

7

152

Net fair value (gain) / loss on investment property

(22,263)

(2,318)

Net fair value (gain) / loss on interest rate swaps

(666)

121

Profit on sale of investment property

(7,834)

Funds From Operations

15,376

14,252

Cents

Cents

Funds From Operations per stapled security

2.845

2.632

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GDI Property Group Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GDI PROPERTY GROUP
05:41pGDI PROPERTY : Half year presentation
PU
05:31pGDI PROPERTY : Half Year Accounts
PU
2021GDI Property Group completed the acquisition of 419-431 Murray Street in Perth.
CI
2021GDI Property Group Acquiring Perth Parking Lots for Almost $49 Million
MT
2021GDI Property Group agreed to acquire 419-431 Murray Street in Perth for AUD 38.2 millio..
CI
2021Gdi Property Group Announces Acquisition of Carparks, Perth CBD
CI
2021GDI Property Group Announces Ordinary Dividend for A Period of Six Months Ending 31 Dec..
CI
2021GDI PROPERTY : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GDI
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : GDI Property Group - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2021Chairman's and Managing Director's AGM addresses
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 54,9 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 7,65%
Capitalization 550 M 394 M 394 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart GDI PROPERTY GROUP
Duration : Period :
GDI Property Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GDI PROPERTY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,02 AUD
Average target price 1,43 AUD
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Neville Gillard Director
David Williams Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Gina Anderson Independent Chairman
John Tuxworth Independent Non-Executive Director
Giles Woodgate Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GDI PROPERTY GROUP-7.69%394
ENTRA ASA-4.64%3 833
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG-3.94%3 618
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-0.62%3 176
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)-5.70%2 640
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP2.87%1 682