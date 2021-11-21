GDI Property : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GDI
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
GDI PROPERTY GROUP
Date of this announcement
Monday November 22, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
GDIAA
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
1,010,966
19/11/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
GDI PROPERTY GROUP
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
other
ACN 166 479 189; ARSN 166 598 161
1.3
ASX issuer code
GDI
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
22/11/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code and description
GDIAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
19/11/2021
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
personal
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
1,010,966
Steve Gillard
Steve Gillard
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
FY21 Financial Report - Remuneration Report:
https://gdi.com.au
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue of performance rights to Managing Director approved at the AGM on 11 November 2021
Issue details
For
Number of +securities
1,010,966
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
GDI : FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES
539,635,010
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
GDIAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
7,140,135
