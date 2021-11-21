Log in
    GDI   AU000000GDI7

GDI PROPERTY GROUP

(GDI)
GDI Property : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GDI

11/21/2021 | 04:34pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

GDI PROPERTY GROUP

Date of this announcement

Monday November 22, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

GDIAA

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,010,966

19/11/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

GDI PROPERTY GROUP

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

other

ACN 166 479 189; ARSN 166 598 161

1.3

ASX issuer code

GDI

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code and description

GDIAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

19/11/2021

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

personal

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

1,010,966

Steve Gillard

Steve Gillard

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

FY21 Financial Report - Remuneration Report: https://gdi.com.au

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue of performance rights to Managing Director approved at the AGM on 11 November 2021

Issue details

For

Number of +securities

1,010,966

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

GDI : FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

539,635,010

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

GDIAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

7,140,135

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GDI Property Group Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 21:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
