Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary
Announcement Title
Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Dec 30, 2020 0:45
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG201230MEETDR9G
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Sharon Yeoh
Designation
Company Secretary
Financial Year End
30/09/2020
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please refer to attached Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
22/01/2021 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date
20/01/2021 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
Via electronic means.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 77,539 bytes)
Attachment 2 (Size: 35,542 bytes)
Sales 2020
14,3 M
10,8 M
10,8 M
Net income 2020
-1,47 M
-1,11 M
-1,11 M
Net Debt 2020
1,27 M
0,95 M
0,95 M
P/E ratio 2020
-6,33x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
8,96 M
6,73 M
6,75 M
EV / Sales 2019
2,16x
EV / Sales 2020
0,74x
Nbr of Employees
86
Free-Float
16,6%
