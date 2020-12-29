Log in
End-of-day quote Singapore Catalist Market - 12/29
0.08 SGD   +33.33%
11:51aANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
11:51aEXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
11/19GDS Global Trims Attributable Loss in Fiscal Year Ended September
MT
Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

12/29/2020 | 11:51am EST
Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 30, 2020 0:45
Status New
Announcement Reference SG201230MEETDR9G
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Sharon Yeoh
Designation Company Secretary
Financial Year End 30/09/2020
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to attached Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 22/01/2021 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 20/01/2021 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Via electronic means.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 77,539 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 35,542 bytes)

Disclaimer

GDS Global Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 16:50:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 14,3 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net income 2020 -1,47 M -1,11 M -1,11 M
Net Debt 2020 1,27 M 0,95 M 0,95 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,96 M 6,73 M 6,75 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 16,6%
Chart GDS GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GDS Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lok Yung Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mui Guek Lim Senior Manager-Operations
Chyan Leow Senior Manager-Technical
Chiaw Ching Wu Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Huei-Chieh Sia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GDS GLOBAL LIMITED-70.00%5
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.5.34%2 485
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION36.98%2 424
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD160.20%1 639
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.34.22%1 638
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.40.78%1 238
