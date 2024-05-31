|Announcement Title
|Call on Intermediate Securities
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 31, 2024 20:34
|Status
|New
|Corporate Action Reference
|SG240531RHDIWWE0
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Chiang Wai Ming
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Underwritten
|No
|Shareholders' Approval Required?
|Yes
|Shareholders' Approval Obtained
|No
|Financial Year End
|30/09/2023
|Foreign Shareholder Eligibility
|No
|Event Narrative
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Additional Text
|Proposed Renounceable Non-Underwritten Rights Cum Warrants Issue Please refer to the attached file.
|Dates
|Rights Details
|Security Not Found?
|No
|Renounceable
|Yes
|Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Underlying
|1
|Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Rights Security
|2
|Option Exercise
|Issue Price (Per Rights)
|SGD 0.02
|Disbursed Security
|Renounceable Conditions
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Allow Over Subscription
|Yes
