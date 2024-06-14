GDS Global Limited is a Singapore-based investment holding company. The Company is a commercial and industrial door and shutter solutions provider in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. Its principal activities are manufacturing, supplying, installing, servicing and maintaining industrial doors and shutters, trading of production components, and retail sale of metal doors via the Internet. The Companyâs portfolio of products includes industrial door systems, fire-rated shutter systems, commercial door systems, hangar door systems and special applications door systems. It provides service and maintenance work for products supplied or installed by it or third parties. The Company also offers ad hoc repair and maintenance services to customers.