|Announcement Title
|Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 14, 2024 7:25
|Status
|New
|Announcement Reference
|SG240614XMETZDQH
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Chiang Wai Ming
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Event Narrative
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Additional Text
|Please refer to the attachments for Notice of EGM, Proxy Form, Request Form and Circular
|Event Dates
|Meeting Date and Time
|01/07/2024 10:00:00
|Response Deadline Date
|28/06/2024 10:00:00
|Event Venue(s)
|Venue(s)
|Venue details
|Meeting Venue
|86 International Road Singapore 629176, Level 3
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 236,824 bytes)
- Attachment 2 (Size: 36,885 bytes)
- Attachment 3 (Size: 169,690 bytes)
