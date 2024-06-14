Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Additional Text Please refer to the attachments for Notice of EGM, Proxy Form, Request Form and Circular
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 01/07/2024 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 28/06/2024 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue 86 International Road Singapore 629176, Level 3

