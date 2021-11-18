Log in
    5VP   SG2F65991521

GDS GLOBAL LIMITED

(5VP)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 10/22
0.052 SGD   -22.39%
06:02aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : : Full Yearly Results
PU
06/30CHANGE - CHANGE OF CATALIST SPONSOR : : Change Of Continuing Sponsor
PU
06/16GDS GLOBAL : Change Of Company Secretary
PU
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Full Yearly Results

11/18/2021 | 06:02am EST
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 18, 2021 18:52
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG211118OTHR2Z16
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Maureen Low
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to attached file.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/09/2021

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 499,662 bytes)

Disclaimer

GDS Global Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 11:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 14,3 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
Net income 2020 -1,47 M -1,08 M -1,08 M
Net Debt 2020 1,22 M 0,90 M 0,90 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,82 M 4,29 M 4,29 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 16,3%
Chart GDS GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GDS Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lok Yung Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chyan Leow Senior Manager-Technical
Mui Guek Lim Senior Manager-Operations
Pei Fang Lee Senior Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Chiaw Ching Wu Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GDS GLOBAL LIMITED-35.00%4
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION18.82%2 724
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.4.50%2 428
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.19.97%1 920
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.9.34%1 326
INWIDO AB (PUBL)43.49%1 129