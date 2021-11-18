Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Full Yearly Results
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Nov 18, 2021 18:52
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference
SG211118OTHR2Z16
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Maureen Low
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to attached file.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
30/09/2021
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 499,662 bytes)
Disclaimer
GDS Global Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 11:01:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about GDS GLOBAL LIMITED
Sales 2020
14,3 M
10,5 M
10,5 M
Net income 2020
-1,47 M
-1,08 M
-1,08 M
Net Debt 2020
1,22 M
0,90 M
0,90 M
P/E ratio 2020
-6,33x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
5,82 M
4,29 M
4,29 M
EV / Sales 2019
2,16x
EV / Sales 2020
0,74x
Nbr of Employees
82
Free-Float
16,3%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.