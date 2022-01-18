Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. GDS Global Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5VP   SG2F65991521

GDS GLOBAL LIMITED

(5VP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

GDS Global : Notice Of Change Of Address Of Share Registrar And Place Where Register Of Members And Index Is Kept

01/18/2022 | 04:35am EST
Issuer
Issuer/ Manager GDS GLOBAL LIMITED
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 18, 2022 17:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title NOTICE OF CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND PLACE WHERE REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND INDEX IS KEPT
Announcement Reference SG220118OTHRWE1E
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Maureen Low
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.
Place Of Incorporation
Existing Singapore
New
Registered Address

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 150,402 bytes)

Disclaimer

GDS Global Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 09:34:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 13,0 M 9,64 M 9,64 M
Net income 2021 -1,91 M -1,42 M -1,42 M
Net Debt 2021 0,75 M 0,56 M 0,56 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,60 M 4,15 M 4,15 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 16,0%
Chart GDS GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GDS Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lok Yung Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chyan Leow Senior Manager-Technical
Mui Guek Lim Senior Manager-Operations
Pei Fang Lee Senior Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Chiaw Ching Wu Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
