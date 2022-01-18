GDS Global : Notice Of Change Of Address Of Share Registrar And Place Where Register Of Members And Index Is Kept
Issuer
Issuer/ Manager
GDS GLOBAL LIMITED
Announcement Title
Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jan 18, 2022 17:18
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND PLACE WHERE REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND INDEX IS KEPT
Announcement Reference
SG220118OTHRWE1E
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Maureen Low
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attachment.
Place Of Incorporation
Existing
Singapore
New
Registered Address
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 150,402 bytes)
Disclaimer
GDS Global Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 09:34:13 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
