  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  GDS Global Limited
  News
  Summary
    5VP   SG2F65991521

GDS GLOBAL LIMITED

(5VP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 06/15
0.057 SGD   +3.64%
05:50aGDS GLOBAL  : Change Of Company Secretary
PU
05/10GDS GLOBAL  : Swings to Loss in Fiscal H1 on Drop in Sales
MT
05/03GDS GLOBAL  : to Report Fiscal H1 Loss
MT
GDS Global : Change Of Company Secretary

06/16/2021 | 05:50am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 16, 2021 17:43
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change of Company Secretary
Announcement Reference SG210616OTHRB481
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Maureen Low
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to attached file.

Disclaimer

GDS Global Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 09:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 14,3 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net income 2020 -1,47 M -1,11 M -1,11 M
Net Debt 2020 1,22 M 0,92 M 0,92 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,38 M 4,81 M 4,82 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 16,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lok Yung Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chyan Leow Senior Manager-Technical
Mui Guek Lim Senior Manager-Operations
Pei Fang Lee Senior Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Chiaw Ching Wu Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GDS GLOBAL LIMITED-28.75%5
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION17.47%2 826
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.5.76%2 651
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.16.40%1 889
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD-8.65%1 605
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.12.49%1 354