GDS Global : Change Of Company Secretary
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jun 16, 2021 17:43
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Change of Company Secretary
Announcement Reference
SG210616OTHRB481
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Maureen Low
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to attached file.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 563,890 bytes)
Disclaimer
GDS Global Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 09:49:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|Sales 2020
|
14,3 M
10,8 M
10,8 M
|Net income 2020
|
-1,47 M
-1,11 M
-1,11 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
1,22 M
0,92 M
0,92 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-6,33x
|Yield 2020
|-
|Capitalization
|
6,38 M
4,81 M
4,82 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|2,16x
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,74x
|Nbr of Employees
|82
|Free-Float
|16,3%
Duration :
Period :
Income Statement Evolution