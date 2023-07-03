CLASS\u0020ACTION\u0020ALERT\u0020\u003A\u0020\u0020The\u0020Law\u0020Offices\u0020of\u0020Vincent\u0020Wong\u0020Remind\u0020GDS\u0020Holdings\u0020Investors\u0020of\u0020a\u0020Lead\u0020Plaintiff\u0020Deadline\u0020of\u0020August\u002021,\u00202023NEW\u0020YORK,\u0020July\u00203,\u00202023\u0020\/PRNewswire\/\u0020\u002D\u002D\u0020Attention\u0026nbsp\u003BGDS\u0020Holdings\u0020Limited\u0020\u0020\u0020shareholders\u003A\nThe\u0020Law\u0020Offices\u0020of\u0020Vincent\u0020Wong\u0020announce\u0020that\u0020a\u0020class\u0020action\u0020lawsuit\u0020has\u0020commenced\u0020on\u0020behalf\u0020of\u0020investors...