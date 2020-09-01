Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GDS Holdings Limited    GDS

GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GDS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ChinData readying U.S. IPO of up to $400 million, say sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 05:07am EDT

Chinese data centre owner ChinData Group is preparing to file confidentially for a U.S. IPO to raise up to $400 million as it becomes the latest mainland firm to seek a New York listing, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The Bain Capital backed firm is working towards carrying out a listing shortly, the sources said.

Companies can confidentially submit registration for an initial public offering (IPO) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bain Capital and ChinData declined to comment on the prospective IPO.

The sources could not be named as the information has not yet been made public.

Threats of being forced to delist and geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China is not dissuading companies from listing on the world's biggest stockmarket.

A deal would make ChinData the 20th Chinese company to list in the U.S. so far in 2020, according to Refinitiv data.

At $400 million, it would be the fifth largest Chinese IPO in the U.S. market this year, the data showed.

So far in 2020 there has been $6.96 billion raised in 19 IPOs, according to Refinitiv, more than double the $3.42 billion raised during 2019.

ChinData has 'campus style hyperscale' data centres in Shenzhen, Beijing, Zhangjiakou and Datong, according to the company's website and was last year merged with Bridge Data Centres.

ChinData's decision to list in the United States ahead of Hong Kong was made because comparable stocks like Chinese data centre owner 21Vianet and GDS Holdings were already trading on the public markets, one source said.

21Vianet raised $353 million last week in a follow-on offering.

By Scott Murdoch

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
21VIANET GROUP, INC. -2.27% 23.21 Delayed Quote.220.14%
GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.38% 80.94 Delayed Quote.56.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:07aChinData readying U.S. IPO of up to $400 million, say sources
RE
08/18GDS Holdings Limited Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
GL
08/13GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
08/06GDS : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
07/30GDS to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 18, 20..
GL
07/23GDS Announces Joint Venture with CPE Fund for Major New Data Center Project i..
GL
07/09GDS to Hold Annual General Meeting on August 6, 2020
GL
06/22GDS Announces Equity Investment by Hillhouse and STT GDC
GL
05/14GDS Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
05/11GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 715 M 838 M 838 M
Net income 2020 -316 M -46,4 M -46,4 M
Net Debt 2020 16 843 M 2 469 M 2 469 M
P/E ratio 2020 -386x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 88 579 M 12 936 M 12 984 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GDS Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 659,21 CNY
Last Close Price 554,23 CNY
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gee Choo Khoo Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Newman Chief Financial Officer
Ah Doo Lim Independent Director
Tat Hiang Sio Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED56.92%12 936
CINTAS CORPORATION23.84%34 556
TELEPERFORMANCE18.86%18 288
UNITED RENTALS6.16%13 157
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC17.66%13 135
EDENRED-6.14%12 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group