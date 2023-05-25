Advanced search
    GDS   US36165L1089

GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GDS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-24 pm EDT
10.29 USD   -2.00%
07:21aGds : 1Q23 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:13aGds Holdings : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:01aGDS Holdings Limited Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GDS : 1Q23 Earnings Presentation

05/25/2023 | 07:21am EDT
1Q23 Earnings Call

25 May 2023

NASDAQ: GDS

HKEX: 9698

0

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current assumptions, forecasts, expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

In addition to U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of the Company's results under U.S. GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalent. First, adjusted GP, adjusted GP margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not substitutes for gross profit, net income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or other consolidated statements of operation and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Second, other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Finally, these non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect the impact of net interest expenses, income tax expenses (benefits), depreciation and amortization, operating

lease cost relating to prepaid land use rights, accretion expenses for asset retirement costs, share-based compensation expenses, gain from purchase price adjustment and impairment loss of long-lived assets, each of which have been and may continue to be incurred in the

Company's business. See the Appendix for reconciliation between our adjusted GP and adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, which is gross profit and net income or net loss, respectively.

1

Business Strategy & Performance Highlights

William Huang, Chairman & CEO

Strategic Priorities - Mainland China

Business Objectives

  1. Prioritize delivery of Rmb 6 bn backlog, sufficient to drive >60% increase in revenue (1)
  2. Selectively target new business based on available capacity, move-in rate, and returns
    • Shorten lead time from investment to move-in to <2 years
  4. Increase utilization of existing asset base, targeting >80% U/R for area in service
    • Reduce organic capex from Rmb 6 bn in FY22 to Rmb 2 - 3 bn p.a. going forward (2)
  6. Initiate new data center projects only if there is committed demand
  7. Position GDS to capture the up coming wave of AI

Notes:

1. The backlog includes International business.

2. Capex guidance for Mainland China in FY23 is ~Rmb 3.5 bn.

3

Strategic Priorities - International

Business Objectives

  1. Develop a 2nd growth engine for GDS shareholders
  2. Fulfill requirements of our home market customers
  3. Win reference global customers
  4. Leverage development cost advantage and speed of execution
  5. Build standalone business which is synergistic with GDS in Mainland China

4

Disclaimer

GDS Holdings Limited published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 11:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 10 131 M 1 436 M 1 436 M
Net income 2023 -1 716 M -243 M -243 M
Net Debt 2023 39 754 M 5 635 M 5 635 M
P/E ratio 2023 -8,95x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13 834 M 1 961 M 1 961 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,29x
EV / Sales 2024 5,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 185
Free-Float 11,7%
Chart GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GDS Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 72,60 CNY
Average target price 185,23 CNY
Spread / Average Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Wei Huang Chairman
Daniel Newman Chief Financial Officer
Gee Choo Khoo Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Ah Doo Lim Independent Director
Bin Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED-50.10%1 961
ACCENTURE PLC7.49%181 136
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.43%146 229
SIEMENS AG17.45%129 868
IBM-9.02%114 123
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.76%88 408
