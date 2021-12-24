GDS : 3Q21 Earnings Presentation.pdf

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.
In addition to U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of the Company's results under U.S. GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalent. First, adjusted GP, adjusted GP margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not substitutes for gross profit, net income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or other consolidated statements of operation and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Second, other companies may
calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Finally, these non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect the impact of net interest expenses, incomes tax expenses (benefits), depreciation and amortization, operating lease cost relating to prepaid land use rights, accretion expenses for asset retirement costs, share-based compensation expenses, and gain from purchase price adjustment, each of which have been and may continue to be incurred in the Company's business. See the Appendix for reconciliation between our adjusted GP and adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, which is gross profit and net income or net loss, respectively.
Business Strategy & Performance Highlights
William Huang, Chairman & CEO
3Q21 HIGHLIGHTS (1)(2)
Sales Momentum
Net additional total area committed of +26,611 sqm, or +61 MW
Total area committed increased by 32.1% y/y to 531,760 sqm
Capacity Expansion
Total capacity(3) increased by 19,862 sqm to 610,057 sqm, +32.4% y/y
Closed the acquisition of BJ17/18/19
Financial Results
Total revenue grew by 35.2% y/y to Rmb 2,061.4 mn ($319.9 mn)
Adjusted EBITDA grew by 34.2% y/y to Rmb 962.2 mn ($149.3 mn) and margin of 46.7%
Financing Activities
Obtained new project debt financing or refinancing facilities of Rmb 3,756.0 mn ($582.9 mn)
Reported effective interest rate of 5.5%
Notes:
Exchange rate of 6.4434:1 (RMB:USD) is used throughout this presentation.
From 3Q21, operating KPIs are revised to include all B-O-T data centers, including B-O-T joint venture data centers previously excluded from operating KPIs.
Area in service + Area under construction.
3
Sales Momentum
Net Additional Total Area Committed (Sqm) - By Quarter
Net Additional Total Area Committed (Sqm) - By Year
Organic (1)
Acquisition (2)
B-O-T(3)
Organic (1)
Acquisition (2)
B-O-T(3)
45,773
160,034
44,848
34,014
92,800
36,482
19,166
95,184
21,889
27,911
3,917
26,611
81,215
23,723
16,665
7,984
22,864
3,698
9,464
9,045
41,486
11,862
25,682
95,641
23,884
22,113
23,723
22,913
4,992
67,090
72,320
11,131
59,889
25,362
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
9M21
Notes:
Excludes all B-O-T Data Centers.
Refers to customer agreements remaining in effect at the closing of the acquisition.
includes all B-O-T data centers, including B-O-T joint venture data centers previously excluded from operating KPIs. Small adjustments were made to organic and B-O-T commitments due to area adjustment when data centers come into service.
4
