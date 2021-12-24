Log in
    GDS   US36165L1089

GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GDS)
3Q21 Earnings Presentation.pdf

12/24/2021 | 02:47am EST
3Q21 Earnings Call

16 November 2021

NASDAQ: GDS

HKEX: 9698

0

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

In addition to U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of the Company's results under U.S. GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalent. First, adjusted GP, adjusted GP margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not substitutes for gross profit, net income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or other consolidated statements of operation and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Second, other companies may

calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Finally, these non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect the impact of net interest expenses, incomes tax expenses (benefits), depreciation and amortization, operating lease cost relating to prepaid land use rights, accretion expenses for asset retirement costs, share-based compensation expenses, and gain from purchase price adjustment, each of which have been and may continue to be incurred in the Company's business. See the Appendix for reconciliation between our adjusted GP and adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, which is gross profit and net income or net loss, respectively.

1

Business Strategy & Performance Highlights

William Huang, Chairman & CEO

3Q21 HIGHLIGHTS (1)(2)

Sales Momentum

  • Net additional total area committed of +26,611 sqm, or +61 MW
  • Total area committed increased by 32.1% y/y to 531,760 sqm

Capacity Expansion

  • Total capacity (3) increased by 19,862 sqm to 610,057 sqm, +32.4% y/y
  • Closed the acquisition of BJ17/18/19

Financial Results

  • Total revenue grew by 35.2% y/y to Rmb 2,061.4 mn ($319.9 mn)
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew by 34.2% y/y to Rmb 962.2 mn ($149.3 mn) and margin of 46.7%

Financing Activities

  • Obtained new project debt financing or refinancing facilities of Rmb 3,756.0 mn ($582.9 mn)
  • Reported effective interest rate of 5.5%

Notes:

  1. Exchange rate of 6.4434:1 (RMB:USD) is used throughout this presentation.
  2. From 3Q21, operating KPIs are revised to include all B-O-T data centers, including B-O-T joint venture data centers previously excluded from operating KPIs.
  3. Area in service + Area under construction.

3

Sales Momentum

Net Additional Total Area Committed (Sqm) - By Quarter

Net Additional Total Area Committed (Sqm) - By Year

Organic (1)

Acquisition (2)

B-O-T(3)

Organic (1)

Acquisition (2)

B-O-T(3)

45,773

160,034

44,848

34,014

92,800

36,482

19,166

95,184

21,889

27,911

3,917

26,611

81,215

23,723

16,665

7,984

22,864

3,698

9,464

9,045

41,486

11,862

25,682

95,641

23,884

22,113

23,723

22,913

4,992

67,090

72,320

11,131

59,889

25,362

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

9M21

Notes:

  1. Excludes all B-O-T Data Centers.
  2. Refers to customer agreements remaining in effect at the closing of the acquisition.
  3. includes all B-O-T data centers, including B-O-T joint venture data centers previously excluded from operating KPIs. Small adjustments were made to organic and B-O-T commitments due to area adjustment when data centers come into service.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GDS Holdings Limited published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 07:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 817 M 1 227 M 1 227 M
Net income 2021 -1 043 M -164 M -164 M
Net Debt 2021 21 102 M 3 313 M 3 313 M
P/E ratio 2021 -65,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56 064 M 8 801 M 8 803 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,87x
EV / Sales 2022 8,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 479
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GDS Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 299,97 CNY
Average target price 528,40 CNY
Spread / Average Target 76,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Newman Chief Financial Officer
Gee Choo Khoo Chief Operating Officer
Ah Doo Lim Independent Director
Bin Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED-49.71%8 801
ACCENTURE PLC54.40%254 892
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.27.94%180 465
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.77%117 149
SNOWFLAKE INC.24.10%106 966
INFOSYS LIMITED47.92%105 071