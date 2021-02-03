GDS : 424B7

Pursuant to Rule 457(p) under the Securities Act, the Registrant is offsetting the registration fee due under this registration statement by US$13,801.89 with US$0.00 remaining to be applied to future filings, which represents the portion of the registration fee previously paid with respect to US$106,331,980.80 of unsold Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs previously registered on the prospectus supplement filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(7) under the Securities Act on July 13, 2020, and the accompanying prospectus included in the registration statement on Form

Prospectus Supplement

(to Prospectus dated February 3, 2021)

34,388,544 Class A Ordinary Shares

GDS Holdings Limited

This prospectus supplement relates to the registration of the resale, from time to time, of up to 4,298,568 American depositary shares, or ADSs, representing 34,388,544 Class A ordinary shares of GDS Holdings Limited, par value US$0.00005 per share, by the selling shareholders identified herein. We will not receive any of the proceeds from the resale by the selling shareholders of the ADSs.

The selling shareholders may resell the securities offered by this prospectus supplement from time to time as they may determine at fixed prices, at market prices or at negotiated prices, to or through underwriters, to other purchasers, through agents, or through a combination of these methods. See "Plan of Distribution" elsewhere in this prospectus supplement for a more complete description of the ways in which the securities may be resold by the selling shareholders. The registration of the offer and resale of securities hereunder does not necessarily mean that any of the securities will be sold by the selling stockholders under this prospectus supplement or otherwise. Discounts, concessions, commissions and similar selling expenses attributable to the sale of ADSs covered by this prospectus supplement will be borne by the selling shareholders. We will pay all expenses relating to the registration of the ADSs and the underlying Class A ordinary shares with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The ADSs are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "GDS." Each ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares of GDS Holdings Limited. On February 2, 2021, the closing sales price of the ADSs as reported on the Nasdaq Capital Market was US$110.86 per ADS.

Our outstanding share capital consists of Class A ordinary shares, Class B ordinary shares and preferred shares. The rights of the holders of our Class A ordinary shares and our Class B ordinary shares are virtually identical other than with respect to voting, conversion and director nomination rights. Each of our Class A and Class B ordinary shares is entitled to one vote per share except that each Class B ordinary share is entitled to 20 votes with respect to (i) the election of a simple majority of our directors and (ii) any change to our articles of association that would adversely affect the rights of the holders of Class B ordinary shares at general meetings of our shareholders. Each Class B ordinary share is convertible at any time into one Class A ordinary share. For so long as there are Class B ordinary shares outstanding, the holders of Class B ordinary shares will also have the right to nominate one less than a simple majority, or five, of the directors to our board of directors, which directors shall be subject to the voting arrangements described above. See "Description of Share Capital" in the accompanying prospectus.

Investing in the ADSs involves a high degree of risk. See the "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-6 of this prospectus supplement. See also our annual report on Form 20-Ffor the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as our subsequently filed periodic and current reports, which we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and are incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement.

Neither the United States Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus supplement is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

Prospectus Supplement dated February 3, 2021.