GDS : 424B7

02/03/2021 | 05:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Use these links to rapidly review the document

TABLE OF CONTENTS

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Table of Contents

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(7)

Registration No. 333-252680

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE

Proposed maximum

Proposed maximum

Title of each class of securities

Amount to be

offering price

aggregate offering

Amount of

to be registered(1)

registered(1)(2)

per share(3)

price(3)

registration fee(3)

Class A ordinary shares, par

value US$0.00005 per share

34,388,544

US$13.71

US$471,466,938.24

US$51,437.04(4)

  1. These Class A ordinary shares are represented by the Registrant's American depositary shares, each of which represents eight Class A ordinary shares. The ADSs issuable on deposit of the Class A ordinary shares registered hereby have been registered under separate registration statements on Form F-6 (File No. 333-214177, No. 333-235363 and No. 333-249704), as amended.
  2. Includes an aggregate of up to 34,388,544 Class A ordinary shares to be resold by the selling shareholders from time to time. Includes 9,773,160, or US$106,331,980.80, of unsold Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs previously registered on the prospectus supplement filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(7) under the Securities Act on July 13, 2020, and on the accompanying prospectus included in the registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-222659), initially filed on January 23, 2018.
  3. The proposed maximum aggregate offering price, estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee required pursuant to Rule 457(c) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), has been computed pursuant to Rule 457(r) promulgated under the Securities Act. The proposed maximum offering price per share and proposed maximum aggregate offering price are calculated using the average of the high and low prices of the Registrant's American depositary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 2, 2021.
  4. Pursuant to Rule 457(p) under the Securities Act, the Registrant is offsetting the registration fee due under this registration statement by US$13,801.89 with US$0.00 remaining to be applied to future filings, which represents the portion of the registration fee previously paid with respect to US$106,331,980.80 of unsold Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs previously registered on the prospectus supplement filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(7) under the Securities Act on July 13, 2020, and the accompanying prospectus included in the registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-222659), initially filed on January 23, 2018.

Table of Contents

Prospectus Supplement

(to Prospectus dated February 3, 2021)

34,388,544 Class A Ordinary Shares

GDS Holdings Limited

This prospectus supplement relates to the registration of the resale, from time to time, of up to 4,298,568 American depositary shares, or ADSs, representing 34,388,544 Class A ordinary shares of GDS Holdings Limited, par value US$0.00005 per share, by the selling shareholders identified herein. We will not receive any of the proceeds from the resale by the selling shareholders of the ADSs.

The selling shareholders may resell the securities offered by this prospectus supplement from time to time as they may determine at fixed prices, at market prices or at negotiated prices, to or through underwriters, to other purchasers, through agents, or through a combination of these methods. See "Plan of Distribution" elsewhere in this prospectus supplement for a more complete description of the ways in which the securities may be resold by the selling shareholders. The registration of the offer and resale of securities hereunder does not necessarily mean that any of the securities will be sold by the selling stockholders under this prospectus supplement or otherwise. Discounts, concessions, commissions and similar selling expenses attributable to the sale of ADSs covered by this prospectus supplement will be borne by the selling shareholders. We will pay all expenses relating to the registration of the ADSs and the underlying Class A ordinary shares with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The ADSs are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "GDS." Each ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares of GDS Holdings Limited. On February 2, 2021, the closing sales price of the ADSs as reported on the Nasdaq Capital Market was US$110.86 per ADS.

Our outstanding share capital consists of Class A ordinary shares, Class B ordinary shares and preferred shares. The rights of the holders of our Class A ordinary shares and our Class B ordinary shares are virtually identical other than with respect to voting, conversion and director nomination rights. Each of our Class A and Class B ordinary shares is entitled to one vote per share except that each Class B ordinary share is entitled to 20 votes with respect to (i) the election of a simple majority of our directors and (ii) any change to our articles of association that would adversely affect the rights of the holders of Class B ordinary shares at general meetings of our shareholders. Each Class B ordinary share is convertible at any time into one Class A ordinary share. For so long as there are Class B ordinary shares outstanding, the holders of Class B ordinary shares will also have the right to nominate one less than a simple majority, or five, of the directors to our board of directors, which directors shall be subject to the voting arrangements described above. See "Description of Share Capital" in the accompanying prospectus.

Investing in the ADSs involves a high degree of risk. See the "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-6 of this prospectus supplement. See also our annual report on Form 20-Ffor the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as our subsequently filed periodic and current reports, which we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and are incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement.

Neither the United States Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus supplement is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

Prospectus Supplement dated February 3, 2021.

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

Contents

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

S-1

WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT US

S-2

INCORPORATION OF DOCUMENTS BY REFERENCE

S-3

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

S-4

PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT SUMMARY

S-5

RISK FACTORS

S-6

USE OF PROCEEDS

S-14

SELLING SHAREHOLDERS

S-15

DIVIDEND POLICY

S-17

PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION

S-18

TAXATION

S-21

LEGAL MATTERS

S-28

EXPERTS

S-29

PROSPECTUS

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS

Page

1

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

3

OUR COMPANY

4

CORPORATE INFORMATION

6

RISK FACTORS

7

USE OF PROCEEDS

8

DESCRIPTION OF SHARE CAPITAL

9

DESCRIPTION OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES

19

ENFORCEABILITY OF CIVIL LIABILITIES

32

TAXATION

34

SELLING SHAREHOLDERS

35

PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION

36

LEGAL MATTERS

39

EXPERTS

40

WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT US

41

INCORPORATION OF DOCUMENTS BY REFERENCE

42

You should rely only on the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus or any other materials we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC. We have not authorized any other person to provide you with different information. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on such different or inconsistent information. You should not assume that the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus or in any other material is accurate as of any date other than the respective dates thereof. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates.

S-i

Table of Contents

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

This document is in two parts. The first part is this prospectus supplement, which describes the terms of the offering and also adds to and updates information contained in the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. The second part is the accompanying prospectus dated February 3, 2021 included in the registration statement on Form F-3 (No. 333-252680), which provides more general information.

To the extent there is a conflict between the information contained in this prospectus supplement, on the one hand, and the information contained in the accompanying prospectus or any document incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus, on the other hand, you should rely on the information in this prospectus supplement.

In this prospectus supplement, unless otherwise indicated or unless the context otherwise requires, references to:

  • "ADSs" are to our American depositary shares, each of which represents eight Class A ordinary shares, and "ADRs" are to the American depositary receipts that evidence our ADSs;
  • "China" and the "PRC" are to the People's Republic of China, excluding, for the purposes of this prospectus supplement only, Taiwan, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macao Special Administrative Region;
  • "ordinary shares" are to, collectively, our Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, par value US$0.00005 per share;
  • "RMB" or "Renminbi" are to the legal currency of China;
  • "selling shareholders" are to Gaoling Fund, L.P. and YHG Investment, L.P. and their respective transferees, pledgees, donees or other successors in interest;
  • "US$," "U.S. dollars," or "dollars" are to the legal currency of the United States; and
  • "we," "us," "our company" and "our" are to GDS Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, as the context requires.

Unless specifically indicated otherwise or unless the context otherwise requires, all references to our ordinary shares exclude Class A ordinary shares issuable upon (i) the exercise of options outstanding under our share incentive plans, (ii) conversion of our convertible senior notes and (iii) conversion of our convertible preferred shares.

S-1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GDS Holdings Limited published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 22:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
