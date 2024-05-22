4Q23&FY23 Earnings Call
26 March 2024
DISCLAIMER
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current assumptions, forecasts, expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.
In addition to U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of the Company's results under U.S. GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalent. First, adjusted GP, adjusted GP margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not substitutes for gross profit, net income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or other consolidated statements of operation and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Second, other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Finally, these non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect the impact of net interest expenses, income tax expenses (benefits), depreciation and amortization, operating lease cost relating to
prepaid land use rights, accretion expenses for asset retirement costs, share-based compensation expenses, gain from purchase price adjustment and impairment loss of long-lived assets, each of which have been and may continue to be incurred in the Company's business. See
the Appendix for reconciliation between our adjusted GP and adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, which is gross profit and net income or net loss, respectively.
Business Strategy & Performance Highlights
William Huang, Chairman & CEO
FY23 HIGHLIGHTS (1)
Customer Commitments
• New customer commitments (net) of +40,259 sqm
• Total area committed increased by 6.4% y/y to 670,975 sqm
Customer Move-In
• Additional area utilized (net) of +48,201 sqm
• Total area utilized of 418,748 sqm, +13.0% y/y, and utilization rate of 73.1%
Financial Results
• Total revenue grew by 6.8% y/y to Rmb 9,956.5 mn ($1,402.3 mn)
• Adjusted EBITDA grew by 8.8% y/y to Rmb 4,624.1 mn ($651.3 mn)
Financing Transactions
• Obtained Rmb 10 bn ($1.4 bn) of new debt financing / refinancing facilities
• Equity raise of $587 mn for GDS International in 1Q24
Notes:
1. Exchange rate of 7.0999:1 (RMB:USD) is used throughout this presentation, except for stated otherwise.
4Q23 HIGHLIGHTS (1)
Customer Commitments
• New customer commitments (net) of +17,242 sqm
• Total area committed increased by 6.4% y/y to 670,975 sqm
Customer Move-In
• Additional area utilized (net) of +20,074 sqm
• Total area utilized of 418,748 sqm, +13.0% y/y, and utilization rate of 73.1%
Financial Results
• Total revenue grew by 6.3% y/y to Rmb 2,556.5 mn ($360.1 mn)
• Adjusted EBITDA grew by 5.7% y/y to Rmb 1,132.6 mn ($159.5 mn)
Financing Transactions
• Obtained Rmb 1,733 mn ($244 mn) of new debt financing / refinancing facilities
• Equity raise of $587 mn for GDS International in 1Q24
Snapshot Of Current Portfolio
Total IT Power Capacity, Customers Commitments / Reservations, & Utilization (MW)
China (1)
International (2)
Total
In Service
1,201
88
1,289
Under Construction
332
242 (3)
574
Total Capacity
1,533
330
1,863
Total Commitments & Reservations
1,355
202
1,558
Total Utilized
888
74
961
Notes:
1
. For the purpose of this presentation, "China" refers to assets or business in mainland China and includes 3r d party data centers in Hong Kong and Macau. For the purpose of this illustration, "China" is as at 31/12/2023, and assumes 2.19 kW per
disclosed sqm.
2
. For the purpose of this presentation, "International" refers to assets and business outside mainland China, except for 3r d party data centers in Hong Kong and Macau which are included in "China", unless stated otherwise. For the purpose of this
illustration, "International" is as of today.
3
. Including phases which are yet to commence
Strategic Priorities - China
Financial Objectives & How We Get There
Selectively target new business
Increase asset utilization by delivering backlog
Incur capex as needed for customer move-in
Monetize assets when market allows
STEADY EBITDA GROWTH
DE-LEVER TO BELOW 5 TIMES
Strategic Priorities - International
Strategic Priorities
- Create 2nd growth engine
- Emulate success in China
- Initial focus on regional hub markets
- Anticipate where demand will flow
- Establish standalone business
Notes:
1. Include phases which are yet to commence.
Snapshot Of Current Portfolio (MW)
Singapore
Market
Hong Kong
Johor
Total
Batam
Capacity In Service &
34
296
330 (1)
Under Construction
Secured Pipeline
66
279
345
Committed & Reserved
31
171
202
Utilized
4
70
74
Gross Additional Area Committed (Organic Only)
By Quarter (Sqm)
By Year (Sqm)
China
International (1)
China
International (1)
21,499
99,197
95,362
19,154
4,085
80,506
16,098
68,098
68,419
14,066
7,440
28,331
11,669
5,792
19,617
21,499
99,197
91,277
6,385
14,066
68,098
10,306
11,714
52,175
48,802
5,284
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
Notes:
1. For the purpose of this presentation, "China" refers to assets or business in mainland China and includes 3r d party data centers in Hong Kong and Macau. "International" refers to assets or business outside mainland China, except for 3r d party data centers in Hong Kong and Macau which are included in "China", unless stated otherwise.
Net Additional Area Committed
By Quarter (Sqm)
China - Organic China - B-O-T China - Acquisition International (1)
By Year (Sqm)
(1)
China - Organic China - B-O-T China - Acquisition International
16,072
17,242
12,347
7,440
2,895
4,050
16,072
12,347
9,802
6,385
5,792
4Q22
(3,490)
(1,742)
3Q23
4Q23
2Q23
1Q23
Notes:
1. Refers to area committed under customer agreements remaining in effect at the closing of the acquisition.
161,558
27,911
38,006
92,800
9,045
16,665
95,641
67,090
FY19FY20
118,722
4,085
22,864
3,440
73,894
28,331
40,259
88,333
45,563
19,617
20,642
FY21
FY22
FY23
