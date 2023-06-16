GDS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating GDS Holdings Limited on Behalf of GDS Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS) on behalf of GDS stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether GDS has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 4, 2023, GDS disclosed that its Chief Executive Officer had entered into pre-paid forward sale contract transactions that may trigger “actual, potential or alleged breaches or early termination of other contracts or agreements” and could potentially “ have implications for the purposes of China’s national security review regime and anti-monopoly merger filing requirements.” GDS also warned that “[the] occurrence of any of the foregoing may have a material and adverse effect on [its] business development, financial condition and future prospects.”

On this news, GDS’s share price fell $0.74, or 4%, to close at $17.80 per share on April 4, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

