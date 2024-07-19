Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GDS Holdings Limited

萬國數據控股有限公司*

(A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability under the name GDS Holdings Limited and carrying on business in Hong Kong as GDS WanGuo Holdings Limited)

(Stock Code: 9698)

CHANGE OF CUSTODIAN BANK

We hereby announce that we were recently informed that JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., the depositary for our American depositary shares (the "ADS(s)"), will change its custodian to HSBC Hong Kong with effect from August 12, 2024. As a result, from August 5, 2024 to August 12, 2024, we will not be able to facilitate the conversion between our ADSs and our ordinary shares registered on our Cayman Islands share registrar and the conversion between our ADSs and our ordinary shares registered on our Hong Kong share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited.

Save for the abovementioned impacts, the change of custodian will not affect the trading of our securities on The Nasdaq Global Market or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange during the migration period.

By order of the Board GDS Holdings Limited ** Mr. William Wei Huang Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, July 19, 2024

