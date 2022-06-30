Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GDS Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GDS   US36165L1089

GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GDS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-29 pm EDT
33.50 USD   +0.90%
06:23aGDS : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
05:46aGDS Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
05:45aGDS Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GDS : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K

06/30/2022 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GDS Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Shanghai, China, June 30, 2022 -- GDS Holdings Limited ("GDS Holdings", "GDS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced that it held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("2022 AGM") on June 30, 2022. Each of the resolutions submitted to the shareholders for approval at the 2022 AGM has been approved.

Specifically, the shareholders of the Company passed ordinary resolutions approving:

1. Re-election of Mr. William Wei Huang as a director of the Company;

2. Re-election of Ms. Bin Yu as a director of the Company;

3. Re-election of Mr. Zulkifli Baharudin as a director of the Company;

4. Confirmation of the appointment of KPMG Huazhen LLP as independent auditor of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022;

5. Authorization of the Board of Directors of the Company to allot or issue, in the 12-month period from the date of the Meeting, ordinary shares or other equity or equity-linked securities of the Company up to an aggregate thirty per cent. (30%) of its existing issued share capital of the Company at the date of the Meeting, whether in a single transaction or a series of transactions (OTHER THAN any allotment or issues of shares on the exercise of any options that have been granted by the Company); and

6. Authorization of each of the directors and officers of the Company to take any and every action that might be necessary to effect the foregoing resolutions as such director or officer, in his or her absolute discretion, thinks fit.

About GDS Holdings Limited

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698) is a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China. The Company's facilities are strategically located in China's primary economic hubs where demand for high-performance data center services is concentrated. The Company also builds, operates and transfers data centers at other locations selected by its customers in order to fulfill their broader requirements. The Company's data centers have large net floor area, high power capacity, density and efficiency, and multiple redundancies across all critical systems. GDS is carrier and cloud-neutral, which enables its customers to access all the major PRC telecommunications networks, as well as the largest PRC and global public clouds which are hosted in many of its facilities. The Company offers co-location and a suite of value-added services, including managed hybrid cloud services through direct private connection to leading public clouds, managed network services, and, where required, the resale of public cloud services. The Company has a 21-year track record of service delivery, successfully fulfilling the requirements of some of the largest and most demanding customers for outsourced data center services in China. The Company's customer base consists predominantly of hyperscale cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications carriers, IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

GDS Holdings Limited

Laura Chen

Phone: +86 (21) 2029-2203

Email: ir@gds-services.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Ross Warner

Phone: +86 (10) 6508-0677

Email: GDS@tpg-ir.com

Brandi Piacente

Phone: +1 (212) 481-2050

Email: GDS@tpg-ir.com

GDS Holdings Limited

Disclaimer

GDS Holdings Limited published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:23aGDS : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
05:46aGDS Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
05:45aGDS Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
05:02aGDS : 2022 AGM Documents
PU
06/07GDS : 1Q22 Earnings Presentation 0518 Final.pdf
PU
06/06RBC Adds Speculative Risk Qualifier to Outperform-Rated GDS Holdings, Citing Macro, Chi..
MT
06/02GDS : to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
06/02GDS : 2022 AGM Documents
PU
06/02GDS to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2022
GL
05/26MICHAEL DELL : Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware in $61 billion deal
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 400 M 1 403 M 1 403 M
Net income 2022 -1 971 M -294 M -294 M
Net Debt 2022 33 436 M 4 990 M 4 990 M
P/E ratio 2022 -30,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42 775 M 6 384 M 6 384 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,11x
EV / Sales 2023 7,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 878
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GDS Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 224,48 CNY
Average target price 324,42 CNY
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Huang Chairman
Daniel Newman Chief Financial Officer
Gee Choo Khoo Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Ah Doo Lim Independent Director
Bin Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.97%6 384
ACCENTURE PLC-32.50%176 993
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.98%152 455
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.19%88 642
INFOSYS LIMITED-22.49%77 705
VMWARE, INC.-0.77%48 462