  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  GDS Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    GDS   US36165L1089

GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GDS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:25:23 2023-01-11 am EST
21.66 USD   -9.33%
10:10aGDS Holdings ADSs Slip on Private Note Placement
DJ
09:05aGDS Holdings to Sell $580 Million of Convertible Notes to Private Equity Funds, Institutional Investors in Private Placement
MT
08:21aGDS Announces Private Placement of US$580 Million 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2030
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GDS Holdings ADSs Slip on Private Note Placement

01/11/2023 | 10:10am EST
By Colin Kellaher


American depositary shares of GDS Holdings Ltd. fell more than 10% Wednesday after the developer and operator of data centers said it planned a private placement of $580 million of 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2030.

The Shanghai company said the notes, which it is selling to various private-equity funds and institutional investors, including a sovereign wealth fund, have an initial conversion price of $24.50 per ADS, a roughly 2.6% premium to Tuesday's closing price of $23.89.

GDS said the conversion rate is equal to about 40.8 ADSs per $1,000 principal amount of notes.

The company said it plans to use proceeds from the placement for the development and acquisition of new data centers, along with general corporate purposes and working-capital needs.

GDS ADSs were recently changing hands at $21.06, down nearly 12%.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 1009ET

Analyst Recommendations on GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 9 286 M 1 370 M 1 370 M
Net income 2022 -1 743 M -257 M -257 M
Net Debt 2022 32 651 M 4 817 M 4 817 M
P/E ratio 2022 -25,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30 855 M 4 552 M 4 552 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,84x
EV / Sales 2023 6,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 878
Free-Float 9,43%
Chart GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GDS Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 161,92 CNY
Average target price 200,03 CNY
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Wei Huang Chairman
Daniel Newman Chief Financial Officer
Gee Choo Khoo Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Ah Doo Lim Independent Director
Bin Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED15.86%4 552
ACCENTURE PLC2.59%173 134
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.91%147 299
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.89%130 917
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.27%99 882
INFOSYS LIMITED-2.55%74 964